Wilfork: Vrabel can get Patriots ‘back to the promised land'

Few people know Mike Vrabel better than Vince Wilfork.

The longtime New England Patriots defensive tackle played with Vrabel for five seasons from 2004 through 2008 before the veteran linebacker was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs, and the two also spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons together on the Houston Texans when Vrabel was an assistant coach.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Wilfork and Vrabel were two essential players on some great Patriots defenses.

Vrabel is now back in Foxboro as the Patriots head coach, and he will be tasked with getting the franchise back to contender status in the AFC after failing to make the playoffs in each of the last five seasons.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Wilfork thought it was a bit unfair that Jerod Mayo got only one season as the Patriots head coach after inheriting a bad roster largely built by his predecessor, Bill Belichick. But he absolutely loves the hire of Vrabel and is confident his former teammate will get the Patriots back to respectability.

"Mike is the best -- that was one of the best hires that could happen if they got rid of Mayo," Wilfork said Wednesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak & Bertrand. "I love it. I love it because playing with Mike, I knew right then and there that he would be a head coach. When I played with him, it was like having Bill Belichick on the field with me. He was that smart. He understood the game as a player like a coach would.

"That's not going to be an issue here in New England with Mike at the top. I do think he's going to restore some order and business. He's going to get the train back rolling. I think it's gonna start with holding each other accountable, loving the game of football, unselfishness, being disciplined and just being a tough, smart football player.

"He will demand respect. You're not looking at him as a first-time head coach. When he was a first-time coach, he took the Titans to the AFC Championship Game. You can't play that with him, and I think these players understand that. The level of respect off the rip is different with Mike, and rightfully so.

"I'm excited about it. I'm happy Mike is there. That doesn't have anything to do with how I feel how things went with Jerod; that's totally different. Mike is the greatest choice, I love that we got him because I know he can get us back to the promised land."

Vrabel has been busy over the last few weeks putting together a coaching staff with a bunch of new faces, as well as some familiar ones. Josh McDaniels is back for his third stint as Patriots offensive coordinator. Terrell Williams was hired from the Detroit Lions to be the new defensive coordinator.

Pretty soon, the Patriots will need to start changing the roster and adding players who fit what Vrabel is looking for. And luckily for the Patriots, they have the most salary cap space of any team (around $120 million) and nine picks in the 2025 NFL Draft to make substantial upgrades.

Check out the full interview with Wilfork in the video below: