The New England Patriots made a huge splash on Day 1 of NFL free agency to land Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams.

Williams was one of the best defensive players in the league last season and played a key role in the Eagles winning Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs. The 26-year-old veteran signed a four-year, $104 million contract with the Patriots, making him the highest-paid player in team history based on annual average salary ($26 million).

Former Patriots edge rusher Chris Long recently interviewed Williams on his Green Light podcast. Williams said he's excited to play alongside Christian Barmore and Keion White on New England's defensive line.

He also sees plenty of similarities between himself and White.

“I see a lot of myself in (White),” Williams said. “Just how he carries himself, how he goes about his business, how he works. Similar body type -- 6-foot-4, 6-foot-5, 280, 290 pounds. Fast, strong, got everything in the toolbox to really line up wherever, having the versatility to play inside or outside. I pride myself on being able to do the same things.

“I already told him, like, ‘If we end up on the same side, and we’re just going to go rush, it’s going to get nasty.' It’s going to get nasty, for sure. I'm definitely excited."

The Patriots selected White in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. After a decent rookie campaign, White tallied a career-high five sacks and two forced fumbles last season.

White has a lot of potential as a pass rusher, but he needs to be a little more consistent. Playing alongside an established veteran and elite player such as Williams should be quite beneficial for White. Williams should draw plenty of double-teams, which would free up White to go 1-on-1 on the outside.

The Patriots pass rush was awful last season, finishing dead last in the NFL in sacks with 28. It should be much improved next season with the free agent additions of Williams and linebacker Harold Landry, as well as the continued development of young players such as Barmore and White.