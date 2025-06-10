Live updates: Tracking Patriots' second and final minicamp practice

What to Know Tuesday's practice is the second of New England's two mandatory minicamp sessions.

The New England Patriots will practice one more time Tuesday before heading on summer break.

After a productive first day of mandatory minicamp on Monday, the Patriots are back in action Tuesday in Foxboro for another minicamp session. Head coach Mike Vrabel has opted to cancel the team's final minicamp practice Wednesday, although he noted the players and coaches will be in the building at Gillette Stadium.

That means Tuesday is our final opportunity to watch the 2025 Patriots operate before training camp in late July. Follow our live blog below as we track updates from Tuesday's practice, as well as comments from Vrabel and the players.