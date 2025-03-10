The Patriots have been looking for offensive tackle help for years. In the early stages of the NFL's legal tampering period, they landed a dependable option to play on the right side.

Morgan Moses is headed to the Patriots on a three-year deal worth up to $28.5 million, according to NFL Media. The 34-year-old started 14 games for the Jets last season, playing 723 total snaps.

Moses' body of work, when it comes to his availability, is impressive. Between 2015 -- his first as a full-time starter -- and 2023, he played fewer than 900 snaps just once. He exceeded 1,000 snaps across four different seasons.

Since his second season as a pro, he has started 158 of a possible 164 games.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is going to value dependability and work ethic as he builds a culture in Foxboro. Though the team will still be on the lookout for a starting left tackle, Moses checks those intangible boxes while also providing stability at the other tackle spot.

Moses continues the theme of familiarity as the Patriots pursue free agents on the open market. He played for Patriots receivers coach (and former Jets offensive coordinator) Todd Downing with the Jets.

Newly-signed cornerback Carlton Davis played in Detroit last year, which had new Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams on its staff. Newly-signed linebacker Robert Spillane played under Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas. And newly-signed edge-rusher Harold Landry played under Vrabel in Tennessee.