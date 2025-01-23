NFL free agents 2025: Ranking the top offensive tackles

The New England Patriots' top priority this offseason is to build around Drake Maye. That means finding the second-year quarterback some weapons to work with while upgrading the offensive line.

More specifically, the Patriots must address the offensive tackle position after a nightmare 2024 campaign in which their QBs were sacked a whopping 52 times. Both sides of the line were a problem, but protecting Maye's blindside should be a priority.

Finding high-end offensive linemen in free agency isn't easy. Usually, teams sign their top linemen to contract extensions before they have a chance to hit the open market. That may mean the Patriots' best chance to land a stud tackle will come via the NFL Draft, but here are the top options currently scheduled to become free agents when the new league year begins March 13:

7. Tyron Smith, LT

Age: 34

Smith played 13 seasons in Dallas before signing with the New York Jets last offseason. That deal didn't work out for New York as it placed Smith on injured reserve, ending his disappointing campaign after 10 games. Now, the eight-time Pro Bowler has reached a crossroads in his illustrious career.

If he decides to play in 2025 and can stay healthy, Smith would be a solid upgrade over any current option on the Pats roster.

6. Jaylon Moore, LT

Age: 28

Moore filled in for Trent Williams while the San Francisco 49ers' stud left tackle dealt with an ankle injury in the second half of the 2024 season. The 28-year-old fared well in the role, posting a 74.9 Pro Football Focus grade in 271 snaps to rank sixth among all San Francisco offensive players. With only 12 career starts under his belt, Moore could be the most affordable option on this list.

5. Morgan Moses, RT

Age: 34

Moses has primarily played right tackle in his 11-year NFL career but if the Patriots want an upgrade on the other side of the line, he'd be the most appealing option. The veteran has been among the league's most steady linemen since entering the league in 2014. The Patriots should prioritize protecting Maye's blindside, but pairing Moses with a stud left tackle would be ideal.

4. Dan Moore Jr., LT

Age: 26

Moore struggled toward the end of the 2024 season but finished the campaign ranked 11th among NFL offensive tackles in pass block win rate. The veteran would bring much-needed stability to the Pats offensive line with more than 4,000 snaps and 66 starts at left tackle in his four-year career.

3. Cam Robinson, LT

Age: 29

Robinson reportedly was on the Patriots' radar at the 2024 trade deadline, but the Jacksonville Jaguars opted to ship him to the Minnesota Vikings. He'd undoubtedly be an upgrade, but he'd hardly be reliable. Robinson has played only one full season since the Jaguars drafted him in 2017 and has missed an alarming number of games either due to injuries or suspensions. Still, he's an elite pass protector when he's on the field and may be worth the risk for a desperate team like New England.

2. Alaric Jackson, LT

Age: 27

Jackson is in his prime as the youngest tackle on this list. Rarely in this day and age do tackles of his caliber not get signed to extensions.

In 14 games last season, Jackson earned a 78.4 grade from Pro Football Focus that ranked him 18th out of 81 eligible tackles. He should be near the top of the Patriots' list of tackle targets

1. Ronnie Stanley, LT

Age: 31

Stanley has spent his entire nine-year career in Baltimore, where he earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro nods in 2019. He's coming off a bounce-back campaign that set himself up for a lucrative contract in free agency. Pro Football Focus ranks him 16th among all NFL tackles with an 80.6 pass-blocking grade.