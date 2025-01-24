NFL free agents 2025: Ranking the top 10 edge rushers

The New England Patriots have plenty of needs on offense to address during the NFL offseason, most notably wide receiver and left tackle.

But they have some significant needs on defense, too, and the most glaring weakness is edge rusher.

Trading away Matthew Judon and Josh Uche hurt the Patriots' pass rush in 2024. This unit tallied a league-worst 28 sacks. In many games, the pass rush was simply non-existent.

The Patriots could choose to upgrade this position in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft in April. New England owns the No. 4 overall pick, and if Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter is available, he would be worth taking. But even if the Patriots did draft Carter, signing at least one veteran edge rusher in free agency would be a good idea.

After all, the Patriots are projected to have around $120 million for free agency -- the most of any team.

Here's a ranking of the top 10 edge rushers who can become free agents in March.

10. Dante Fowler Jr., Washington Commanders

2024 stats: 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one INT in 17 games played

Fowler turned out to be a home run offseason addition for the Commanders and a huge reason why their defense staged a huge turnaround compared to 2023. The veteran pass rusher tallied 10.5 sacks (second-most of his career) in 17 games -- 0.5 more than he had in the previous two seasons combined. Fowler is 30 years old and 2025 will be his 10th pro season, but he's clearly still an effective player and would be a solid short-term upgrade for any team's front seven.

9. Dayo Odeyingbo, Indianapolis Colts

2024 stats: Three acks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery in 17 games played

Odeyingbo has impressive athleticism and size at 6-foot-6 and 286 pounds. He has tallied 11 sacks over the last two seasons. He played a career-high 764 snaps on defense in 2024, while also playing on special teams as well. Odeyingbo hasn't been as consistent as expected, but at just 25 years old with his physical traits, signing him is well worth the gamble.

8. Baron Browning, Arizona Cardinals

2024 stats: Two sacks, 21 total tackles in 13 games

The Cardinals acquired Browning before the trade deadline this past season, and he played well for them. It would make sense for the Cardinals to try to keep him given their need for pass rush help. He was one of Arizona's best defensive players over the last few weeks of the campaign.

But if Browning gets to free agency, teams would be wise to pursue the 25-year-old edge rusher, who plays with speed and power.

7. Chase Young, New Orleans Saints

2024 stats: 5.5 sacks, 31 total tackles, one forced fumble, three pass breakups in 17 games

The 2024 season was a tough one for the Saints, but Young was a productive player in his first season in New Orleans. His 5.5 sacks were the second-highest total of his career. His 21 solo tackles were the most he's had in a season since 2020.

Young isn't an elite pass rusher, but he's only 25 years old and has a proven track record of success for multiple teams.

6. Azeez Ojulari, New York Giants

2024 stats: Six sacks, 28 total tackles, one fumble recovery in 11 games

Ojulari has tallied 5.5-plus sacks in three of his first four seasons with the Giants. In 46 career games, Ojulari has 22 sacks and 107 tackles. He could have potentially set a new career high in sacks in 2024, but a ruptured ligament in his toe ended his season after Week 12.

Ojulari is a really good young player, and it would be a mistake if the Giants didn't bring him back, especially after letting Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney walk in free agency in recent years and regretting it.

5. Chauncey Golston, Dallas Cowboys

2024 stats: 5.5 sacks, 56 total tackles, five pass breakups in 17 games

Golston had a breakout 2024 campaign and set career highs with 56 tackles, 5.5 sacks and five pass breakups. He was especially effective late in the season with at least one sack in three of the last four games. Golston's improvement was just what the Cowboys needed after they lost Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency last March.

The Cowboys would be wise to re-sign Golston, but if the 26-year-old pass rusher hits the open market, he should have plenty of potential suitors.

4. Malcolm Koonce, Las Vegas Raiders

2024 stats: Did not play due to injury

Koonce took a huge leap in 2023 with a career-high eight sacks and 43 tackles for the Raiders. Unfortunately for Koonce, he wasn't able to build on that success because an ACL tear suffered just a few days before the 2024 campaign prevented him from playing a single game. Koonce was dominant in the second half of 2023, and if his knee is OK going into next season, signing him would be well worth the gamble.

3. Haason Reddick, New York Jets

2024 stats: One sack, 14 total tackles, one forced fumble in 10 games

Reddick was traded from the Eagles to the Jets in March but didn't make his debut with New York until October after he and the team agreed on an adjusted contract. There's no denying Reddick's talent. He tallied at least 11 sacks in four consecutive seasons from 2020 through 2023.

2. Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers

2024 stats: Six sacks, 39 total tackles, two forced fumbles, nine pass breakups in 16 games

Mack will be 34 years old when the 2025 season begins, so he's not a long-term solution for a team needing pass rush help. But there isn't a better short-term option at this position.

Mack has spent the last three seasons with the Chargers, tallying a career-high 17 sacks in 2023. He's also effective in pass coverage, tallying 19 pass breakups over the past two seasons. Mack is a very capable run stopper as well. He does it all, and that's why he's a future hall of Famer.

Mack has been durable after turning 30 years old, missing only one game in three seasons in Los Angeles.

1. Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles

2024 stats: Eight sacks, 41 total tackles, two pass breakups in 16 games

Sweat is a formidable pass rusher with impressive strength and athleticism at 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds. He has averaged 8.25 sacks over the last four seasons. Sweat missed just three games during that span. At 27 years old, Sweat is still in the prime of his career. He would be a huge upgrade for any team looking to bolster its pass rush.