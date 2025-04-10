Three potential late-round gems at OT for Patriots in 2025 draft

The New England Patriots addressed several needs in NFL free agency last month. But they still need a starting left tackle.

That's the reality for Mike Vrabel's club, which currently has Vederian Lowe and Caedan Wallace slotted to protect Drake Maye's blind side in 2025. So, while the Patriots still could use a play-making wide receiver and a game-changing pass-rusher, their top priority in the 2025 NFL Draft should be finding at least one quality offensive tackle, if not multiple.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

LSU's Will Campbell is viewed as the top offensive tackle in this year's draft and could go to the Patriots at No. 4 overall despite concerns about his arm length. But if New England goes in another direction at No. 4 -- perhaps by taking Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter if they're still on the board, or by trading down -- the team will still need to address the tackle position.

And even if the Patriots draft Campbell in the first round, you could argue they should still invest in another offensive tackle, either as depth behind 34-year-old Morgan Moses or as another option at left tackle.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

There's been plenty of discussion around Campbell and other potential first- or second-round tackles like Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr., Minnesota's Aireontae Ersery, Ohio State's Justin Simmons and Oregon's Josh Conerly Jr. But are there some hidden gems in the later rounds who have starting potential?

🔊 Next Pats: Uncovering late-round draft GEMS for the Patriots | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

NFL Draft expert Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan joined Phil Perry on a new Next Pats Podcast to share three intriguing offensive tackle prospects who might be available to the Patriots in the later rounds.

Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College

"I was a big fan of Ozzy Trapilo out of Boston College," Hunt said. "... For a guy that's 6-foot-8, to get that level of knee bend and consistency with his hands inside and moving guys out of the way, with how well they ran the ball and also what they did creatively in the passing game at Boston College, I'm shocked that not more people are talking about him as an option.

"I think he'll be there on Day 2 where you can get him and he could be your starter, because he's shown he can step in right away, whether that's right tackle or left tackle."

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Hollin Pierce, Rutgers

"(Pierce is) another 6-foot-8, 300-plus-pound offensive lineman with great knee bend," Hunt noted. "Usually these tall guys play tall, and you know what height they are because they play that way. But when you get a guy like Pierce or Trapilo, you're like, 'Wow, these guys are tall, but they play with good knee bend, they play with great leverage.'

"I thought Pierce had a very good showing at the East-West Shrine Bowl, so it was good to see these taller guys play small."

Charles Grant, William & Mary

"I'll toss out a small-college name that also played really well in a big conference in the FCS, and that's Grant," Hunt said. "Great athlete, and when you are athletic at that position, it opens up your entire playbook, because now you can get creative in how you run the football to the perimeter. You could boot the quarterback out on half rolls and waggles, because you've got an athletic tackle that you can trust out there to block on the perimeter.

"He's another one of these guys that I feel like on Day 2 would be an ideal selection or a good pick for the Patriots."

Also in this episode: