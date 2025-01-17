Perry: Five players Patriots should target this offseason

With several positional needs and an abundance of salary cap space, the New England Patriots must go all-out to improve their roster offseason.

Wide receivers, offensive tackles, and edge rushers should be atop of the Patriots front office's wishlist. There will be intriguing options in free agency as well as the trade market, plus New England owns the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

NBC Sports Boston's Patriots insider Phil Perry believes those needs should be addressed well before the draft in April. He explained his take on Thursday's Early Edition.

"In my opinion, they should try to address their most glaring needs of their premium positions before they get to the draft, so that when you are at the draft and you are sitting there at that No. 4 overall pick, you're not backed into a corner saying, 'Well, we got no help at tackle in free agency, so we better force it here or else lord knows what we're gonna end up with," he said.

"Don't play that game. Fill the needs that you need to fill in free agency with quality players, with people that you know can play."

So, which players should the Patriots prioritize this spring? Perry listed five who he sees as ideal fits in Foxboro:

Tee Higgins, WR (Free agency)

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports Tee Higgins will be the unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver in free agency if he doesn't re-sign with the Bengals.

If Higgins doesn't land back in Cincinnati, he'll unquestionably be the most coveted wide receiver on the free-agent market. The 26-year-old totaled 73 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns as the Bengals' No. 2 wideout behind Ja'Marr Chase. He'd be Pats QB Drake Maye's clearcut No. 1 target, something the 22-year-old desperately needs as he furthers his development.

Ronnie Stanley, OT (Free agency)

Denny Medley-Imagn Images Veteran tackle Ronnie Stanley would fill a major void on the Pats offensive line.

Stanley is a nine-year veteran who has enjoyed a resurgent season in Baltimore after a down 2023. The 30-year-old would be a massive upgrade to the Patriots' porous offensive line.

Josh Sweat, EDGE (Free agency)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports Josh Sweat had eight sacks for the Eagles in 2024.

Josh Sweat will be among the top edge rushers available in free agency, making him an obvious fit for a Pats team that ranked dead last in sacks in 2024. The 27-year-old notched eight sacks and 15 QB hits in his seventh season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Zach Tom, OT (Trade with Green Bay Packers)

USA TODAY Sports Zach Tom is coming off a stellar season in Green Bay.

Tom is among the most underrated offensive linemen in the league, so it will be tough to pry him from the Packers. The Patriots have the assets to make it happen, however, so it's a possibility that should at least be explored.

Abdul Carter, EDGE (Draft)

Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images Abdul Carter should be on the Patriots' radar with the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Carter is among the most highly-touted players in this year's draft class after a masterful season at Penn State. He racked up 12 sacks and 24 tackles for loss in 16 games for the Nittany Lions. If he's available for New England at No. 4 overall, he'll be difficult to pass up.

After sharing his Patriots offseason wish list, Perry admitted landing these players is a pipe dream.

"Listen, this is pie in the sky," he said. "The three free agents are probably three of the top 10 free agents in the entire league this year, so that's going to cost a good chunk of money just those three names alone if you're able to do it. But that, to me, should be the approach. Try to address your needs, then get to the draft and feel like you're freed up to just take the best player."

