Patriots' 2025 opponents set after Week 17 games

It looks like New England will have an easier schedule next season.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New England Patriots' list of opponents for the 2025 NFL season is set in stone.

As the last-place team in the AFC East, the Patriots (3-13) will schedule matchups against the last-place squads in the AFC South, AFC West, and NFC East. Those teams are the Tennessee Titans (3-13), Las Vegas Raiders (4-12), and New York Giants (3-13).

Their 2025 schedule will also feature matchups against the AFC North and NFC South in addition to their usual two games vs. each AFC East rival.

On the surface, it looks like the Patriots' 2025 schedule will be easier than their 2024 slate. Of course, New England must make some noteworthy changes in the offseason if it hopes to bounce back from its tumultuous 2024 campaign.

Here is the full list of Patriots opponents for the 2025 NFL season:

Home

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New York Jets
  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • New York Giants
  • Las Vegas Raiders

Away

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New York Jets
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • New Orleans Saints
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tennessee Titans

The Patriots will wrap up their 2024 campaign next Sunday when they welcome the Buffalo Bills to Gillette Stadium.

