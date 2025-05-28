Patriots OTA takeaways: Maye improves, but offense still a step behind

The New England Patriots returned to the practice field Wednesday at Gillette Stadium for their second OTA session open to the media.
Drake Maye's struggles were the biggest takeaway from their first open OTA practice as the second-year quarterback tossed four interceptions. While he improved on Wednesday, the offense still left plenty to be desired against a defense that had looked a step ahead so far this spring.
NBC Sports Boston's Patriots insider Phil Perry was in attendance, and he shared his observations:
Stefon Diggs drama
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel addressed a viral video of star wide receiver Stefon Diggs on a boat handing a pink, unidentified substance to a group of women.
“It’s something that we’re aware of. Obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field," he said.
Better day for Maye, still a slog for the offense
Drake Maye bounced back after his four-interception practice on May 20. The promising young QB didn't throw a pick in Wednesday's practice, though it still was a rough day for the offense as a whole.
Kyle Williams making his presence felt
The third-round wide receiver out of Washington State continues to look sharp in OTAs. As Perry notes, he made one of the biggest plays of the day with a catch deep down the right sideline.
Teaching moment
Second-year wideout Javon Baker could be on the roster bubble this summer, so he must make a positive impression in OTAs and throughout camp. He made multiple noteworthy plays on Wednesday, but Vrabel took issue with him not returning to the huddle after a long touchdown grab.
New England's next OTA practice is scheduled for Friday.