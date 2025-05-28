New England Patriots

Comprehensive coverage of the six-time champion New England Patriots.
Patriots Talk Podcast

Patriots OTA takeaways: Maye improves, but offense still a step behind

Phil Perry shared his takeaways from Wednesday's session.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New England Patriots returned to the practice field Wednesday at Gillette Stadium for their second OTA session open to the media.

Drake Maye's struggles were the biggest takeaway from their first open OTA practice as the second-year quarterback tossed four interceptions. While he improved on Wednesday, the offense still left plenty to be desired against a defense that had looked a step ahead so far this spring.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

NBC Sports Boston's Patriots insider Phil Perry was in attendance, and he shared his observations:

Stefon Diggs drama

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel addressed a viral video of star wide receiver Stefon Diggs on a boat handing a pink, unidentified substance to a group of women.

“It’s something that we’re aware of. Obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field," he said.

Better day for Maye, still a slog for the offense

Drake Maye bounced back after his four-interception practice on May 20. The promising young QB didn't throw a pick in Wednesday's practice, though it still was a rough day for the offense as a whole.

Kyle Williams making his presence felt

The third-round wide receiver out of Washington State continues to look sharp in OTAs. As Perry notes, he made one of the biggest plays of the day with a catch deep down the right sideline.

Teaching moment

Second-year wideout Javon Baker could be on the roster bubble this summer, so he must make a positive impression in OTAs and throughout camp. He made multiple noteworthy plays on Wednesday, but Vrabel took issue with him not returning to the huddle after a long touchdown grab.

New England's next OTA practice is scheduled for Friday.

MORE PATRIOTS

New England Patriots 2 hours ago

Former Patriots center David Andrews to retire after 10 NFL seasons

New England Patriots 4 hours ago

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel addresses viral video of Stefon Diggs on boat

Boston Sports Tonight May 23

Curran: Expectations for Maye should change under Vrabel and McDaniels

This article tagged under:

Patriots Talk PodcastNew England PatriotsDrake Maye
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us