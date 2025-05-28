Patriots OTA takeaways: Maye improves, but offense still a step behind

The New England Patriots returned to the practice field Wednesday at Gillette Stadium for their second OTA session open to the media.

Drake Maye's struggles were the biggest takeaway from their first open OTA practice as the second-year quarterback tossed four interceptions. While he improved on Wednesday, the offense still left plenty to be desired against a defense that had looked a step ahead so far this spring.

NBC Sports Boston's Patriots insider Phil Perry was in attendance, and he shared his observations:

Stefon Diggs drama

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel addressed a viral video of star wide receiver Stefon Diggs on a boat handing a pink, unidentified substance to a group of women.

“It’s something that we’re aware of. Obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field," he said.

Mike Vrabel: “It’s something that we’re aware of. Obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field.” pic.twitter.com/eUnKbVD35p — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) May 28, 2025

Better day for Maye, still a slog for the offense

Drake Maye bounced back after his four-interception practice on May 20. The promising young QB didn't throw a pick in Wednesday's practice, though it still was a rough day for the offense as a whole.

Drake Maye did not throw any interceptions today, though it was a bumpy practice for the offense.



Maye fumbled a snap, Kyle Williams had the ball punched loose by Christian Elliss, Maye had two odd wonky-looking incompletions to Kendrick Bourne. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) May 28, 2025

Maye had a strong connection with Hunter Henry today. He hit the tight end three times in competitive periods. Twice while moving in the pocket to avoid pressure, once on a deep over route for a first down.



Maye hit 9 of his 17 competitive attempts. One was drop (Jack Westover). — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) May 28, 2025

Kyle Williams making his presence felt

The third-round wide receiver out of Washington State continues to look sharp in OTAs. As Perry notes, he made one of the biggest plays of the day with a catch deep down the right sideline.

Josh Dobbs and Kyle Williams had one of the highlights of the day for the offense.



Dobbs hit Williams deep down the right sideline for an over-the-shoulder explosive gain. Williams beat

Miles Battle, dragged both feet in bounds. Rookie wideout has tracked it well this spring. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) May 28, 2025

Teaching moment

Second-year wideout Javon Baker could be on the roster bubble this summer, so he must make a positive impression in OTAs and throughout camp. He made multiple noteworthy plays on Wednesday, but Vrabel took issue with him not returning to the huddle after a long touchdown grab.

After the practice Vrabel could be seen walking off the field with Baker back toward the locker room. A chance for Vrabel to reinforce the point if he wanted to. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) May 28, 2025

New England's next OTA practice is scheduled for Friday.