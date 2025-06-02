Patriots OTA takeaways: Diggs returns, offense bounces back

Was the Stefon Diggs boat controversy much ado about nothing?

Diggs was present and active at the New England Patriots' OTA practice on Monday, quelling concerns about his future with the team after a video surfaced of him on a boat handing an unidentified pink substance to three women during Memorial Day Weekend. The star wide receiver did not attend the voluntary sessions last week.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said he isn't concerned about Diggs' previous absence from OTAs. Diggs, who is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Week 8 of last season, didn't look limited Monday as his reps were plentiful in the practice.

🔊 Patriots Talk Podcast: Stefon Diggs makes impactful return to Patriots OTAs, Drake Maye has best outing yet | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry watched the OTA session at Gillette Stadium and discussed what they saw in the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast. Here were their biggest takeaways:

Stefon Diggs returns

While there was speculation about Diggs potentially being cut as a result of the boat video, Curran reports "there will be no fallout" from the incident.

"The sense I'm getting is there will be no fallout based on what happened last weekend," Curran said. "There's been a lot of talk about it being on the table that Stefon Diggs could be released. I think the table can be put away. There's nothing on the table regarding that."

Curran also believes, based on what he watched on Monday, Diggs is trending toward being on the Patriots' active roster in Week 1.

"It would look to me as if he might be a player who could be taking snaps in preseason games," he said. "And if you said, 'Do you think based on what you saw that Stefon Diggs will start the season on the Patriots' active roster?' I would say, 'Yes, I would say that.'"

Stefon Diggs was limited but participated heavily in the less-than-full-speed 11-on-11 periods. He also ran hard in the individual periods and challenged other receivers when they had some short 1-on-1 sprints between wideouts. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) June 2, 2025

Perry took note of a moment Diggs had with his new quarterback, Drake Maye.

"During that hurry-up period, Drake Maye hit Diggs with a pass. As soon as he completed it and put the football down, (Diggs) made a motion to Maye and went right to him, bee-lined it to the quarterback to discuss either whatever happened there or where he was supposed to align, and there was a little conversation there," Perry said.

"So I think those moments are important, especially when he's missed as much time as he's missed, just to try to make the most of every rep that you're out there for with each other."

Stefon Diggs and Ja’Lynn Polk doing some contested-catch work early in today’s practice with receivers coach Todd Downing. pic.twitter.com/YHcSWAJg7m — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) June 2, 2025

Drake Maye's best day yet

Maye experienced some growing pains in the first two open OTA practices, but the second-year QB enjoyed his best public practice so far on Monday, according to Perry.

"I thought this was, for the entire offense and Maye especially, this was the best of the three OTA practices that media folk have been able to watch. Clearly, far and away," Perry said.

"By my count, he completed 14 of his 16 competitive reps, for whatever that's worth. But just in general, I thought much more accurate. There were still times where it took a second for the ball to come out, maybe a little longer than he would like or his pass-catchers would like.

"... But otherwise, some of the highlights of the day were a well-timed, great touch pass to Kayshon Boutte on a corner route, another similar pass in that the touch was just really on point on a wheel route to Rhamondre Stevenson that he had to lay out for."

Curran agreed with Perry's assessment.

"They were ridiculous throws," he said. "The one to Boutte was a deep corner, about 25 yards downfield. ... It was such a good throw, and a great catch by Stevenson too."

Much better day for the Patriots offense than we’d seen in the first two OTAs open to media.



Drake Maye made accurate throws down the field to Kayshon Boutte and Rhamondre Stevenson, which were the top plays for that unit. Maye completed 14 of his 16 competitive attempts. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) June 2, 2025

Efton Chism III flashing potential

Chism, a promising UDFA wide receiver out of Eastern Washington, caught all seven of his targets in Monday's practice. According to Perry, Diggs acknowledged Chism's strong performance with a pat on the helmet.

Undrafted rookie WR Efton Chism caught all seven competitive targets sent his way today, including one crosser from Drake Maye.



Chism appeared to get an attaboy and a pat on the helmet from Stefon Diggs on the sidelines after one particularly productive period. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) June 2, 2025

Also in the episode: