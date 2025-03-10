New England Patriots

Comprehensive coverage of the six-time champion New England Patriots.
Patriots News

Patriots trading DT Davon Godchaux to Saints: Report

The Patriots reportedly granted the veteran defensive tackle permission to seek a trade last month.

By NBC Sports Boston

NBC Universal, Inc.

Davon Godchaux is heading to his hometown team.

The New England Patriots agreed to trade the veteran defensive tackle to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The Patriots reportedly gave Godchaux, a Louisiana native, permission to seek a trade last month.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Patriots News
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us