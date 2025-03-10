Patriots trading DT Davon Godchaux to Saints: Report

Davon Godchaux is heading to his hometown team.
The New England Patriots agreed to trade the veteran defensive tackle to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Trade: the New England Patriots have agreed to send DT Davon Godchaux to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Godchaux attended high school in Plaquemine, La., before playing at LSU. He now returns to Louisiana once the trade can be… pic.twitter.com/cn4Kfqv1sG— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2025
The Patriots reportedly gave Godchaux, a Louisiana native, permission to seek a trade last month.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.