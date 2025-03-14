Report: Patriots sign veteran offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer

The Patriots have reportedly made another addition to their offensive line.

Wes Schweitzer is heading to New England on a one-year deal, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported on Friday.

Veteran OL Wes Schweitzer is signing with the #Patriots on a one-year deal, per source. He has 62 career starts. pic.twitter.com/Mi8xOou4C1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2025

The 31-year-old has played eight NFL seasons since being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the sixth round of the 2016 draft.

Schweitzer made 36 starts across three seasons with the Falcons before heading to Washington, where he made 24 starts from 2020 to 2022. He spent the last two years with the New York Jets, appearing in 10 games and making two starts, and has played several positions on the offensive line.

Schweitzer, 31, played 348 snaps at center for Washington back in 2022. https://t.co/GfWqtOlXcj — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) March 14, 2025

Like many of the Patriots' free agent signings thus far, Schweitzer has connections to Mike Vrabel's staff. New Patriots receivers coach Todd Downing was the pass-game coordinator in New York during Schweitzer's tenure with the Jets.

Despite bringing in Morgan Moses earlier in free agency, the Patriots still have numerous holes to fill across the offensive line. An already thin unit lost a crucial piece on Thursday, as the team released longtime center and captain David Andrews.