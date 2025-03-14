New England Patriots

Comprehensive coverage of the six-time champion New England Patriots.
New England Patriots

Report: Patriots sign veteran offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer

Schweitzer was most recently a backup for the Jets.

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Patriots have reportedly made another addition to their offensive line.

Wes Schweitzer is heading to New England on a one-year deal, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported on Friday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The 31-year-old has played eight NFL seasons since being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the sixth round of the 2016 draft.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Schweitzer made 36 starts across three seasons with the Falcons before heading to Washington, where he made 24 starts from 2020 to 2022. He spent the last two years with the New York Jets, appearing in 10 games and making two starts, and has played several positions on the offensive line.

Like many of the Patriots' free agent signings thus far, Schweitzer has connections to Mike Vrabel's staff. New Patriots receivers coach Todd Downing was the pass-game coordinator in New York during Schweitzer's tenure with the Jets.

Despite bringing in Morgan Moses earlier in free agency, the Patriots still have numerous holes to fill across the offensive line. An already thin unit lost a crucial piece on Thursday, as the team released longtime center and captain David Andrews.

More Patriots News

Patriots Talk Podcast 19 hours ago

Did Patriots do David Andrews dirty? Curran, Perry react to his release

New England Patriots Mar 13

NFL free agency recap: Pats release Andrews, continue adding on D

Phil Perry Mar 10

Morgan Moses gives Patriots a dependable veteran at right tackle

This article tagged under:

New England Patriots
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us