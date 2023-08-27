New England Patriots

Comprehensive coverage of the six-time champion New England Patriots.
New England Patriots

Patriots trade RB Pierre Strong Jr. for offensive line help

The Patriots selected Strong in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. He played mostly on special teams as a rookie.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Pierre Strong Jr.
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots are getting some offensive line help, trading running back Pierre Strong Jr. for offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr from the Cleveland Browns, according to Ian Rapoport on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Patriots selected Strong in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. He played mostly on special teams as a rookie.

Wheatley Jr. has yet to play a snap in the NFL, as he spent last season on the Browns’ practice squad.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to our own Phil Perry, the Patriots are adding depth at tackle before cutdown day on Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

New England Patriots
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us