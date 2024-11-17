Sean McVay impressed with Drake Maye: ‘Going to be a special player'

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay believes the New England Patriots could have something special in their rookie quarterback Drake Maye.

Maye completed 30 of 40 passes for 282 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in Sunday's 28-22 loss to L.A. The third-overall pick in this year's draft made multiple noteworthy plays in the losing effort, including a beautiful touchdown strike to Kendrick Bourne.

After the game, McVay pinpointed the elements of Maye's game that stood out to him while paying the 22-year-old the highest of compliments.

"You look at it, and you can really see his ability to create off-schedule," McVay said. "I thought he did a great job of being able to make plays in the pocket today, extend drives. I thought he was patient, taking some underneath check-downs where guys were able to create. We had tighter coverages, and he was able to fit the ball into tight windows.

"He looks like a stud. I didn't do too much work on him coming out. I do know a lot of people that studied him really hard that I truly respect their opinions loved what he was all about. You can see just the impact that he has on his teammates, the way people talk about him here. He looks like he's going to be a special player for a long time, and he gave us fits today.

Maye has experienced some growing pains through his first six NFL starts, but overall, it has been a smooth transition to the pros for the third-overall draft pick. He has impressed with his strong, accurate arm and his ability to make big plays with his legs. So much so that his teammates have labeled him "Josh Allen 2.0."

As solid as Maye was on Sunday, he'll likely lose sleep over the final play of the loss. He tossed the game-ending interception on a miscommunication with wide receiver DeMario Douglas. It was his second turnover of the game as he also lost a fumble on a strip sack in the second quarter.

While he'd like to cut down on the turnovers, Maye has given the Patriots offense a much-needed spark since taking over for veteran Jacoby Brissett. He'll look to lead his team to a bounce-back victory next Sunday when they visit the Miami Dolphins.