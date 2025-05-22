Legendary Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay died Wednesday at age 65, the team announced in a statement.

According to Pete Ward, Irsay’s longtime right-hand man and Colts chief operating officer, Irsay passed away peacefully in his sleep.

“Jim’s dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed,” Ward said. “Our deepest sympathies go to his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, Kalen Jackson, and his entire family as we grieve with them.”

Shortly after the Colts' announcement, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft issued a statement on his longtime peer's passing.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Irsay," he said. "Jim was a passionate Colts fan whose love for the game of football was only matched by his love for music. He brought a unique spirit and energy into the room and had an unmistakable presence.

"Jim's boldness defined his legacy, not just as the steward of the Colts, but as someone who never shied away from being unapologetically himself. His contributions to our league and his compassion for his community will leave a lasting mark. On behalf of my family and the entire New England Patriots organization, I extend our deepest condolences to the Irsay family, the Colts organization, and all who knew and loved him."

Statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on the passing of Colts Owner Jim Irsay:

Irsay became the Colts' owner -- and the youngest NFL owner at age 37 -- after his father Robert passed away in 1997. Indianapolis made 18 postseason appearances with 10 division titles, and a Super Bowl XLI victory under his leadership.