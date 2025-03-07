Editor's Note: With the beginning of NFL free agency looming on March 12, our Patriots Insider Tom E. Curran is resetting each Patriots position by assessing their 2024 performance, laying out their 2025 contract status and ranking their offseason priority on a scale of 1 to 5.

After going through positional evaluations for quarterback, running back, tight end, wideout and offensive line, now we move to the Patriots defense.

For those hoping for better news over here, there isn’t.

The team’s projected 2024 strength turned into a liability. And it started up front on the defensive line. And now there’s significant work to do.

The Patriots were 23rd in rushing yards allowed (4.4 per carry), 26th on third down (43.26 conversion rate), 28th in allowing touchdowns in goal-to-go situations (83.8 percent) and 26th in allowing red zone touchdowns (63.2 percent). They were dead last in sacks per pass attempt (5.25 percent).

Bright spots

You know who was pretty damn good relative to expectations last year? Daniel Ekuale. In his sixth NFL season, Ekuale had 52 tackles, which is more than he had in his first five seasons combined. He played 68 percent of the defensive snaps, a workload that fell to him after the loss of Christian Barmore.

Ekuale, who’s a free agent beginning next week, wasn’t dominant. But he was signed as a depth player taking on a bigger role.

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, who’s been given permission to seek a trade, has played in every single game since coming to the Patriots since 2021. Godchaux, who was given pay bumps in 2022 and 2024, was once described by Bill Belichick as one of the best defensive linemen in the league. The bright spot with him: availability.

Second-year defensive end Keion White started the season well. Because of his speed and power combo, he can be a force. Nine of his 16 quarterback hits came in the first four games. Four of his five sacks came in the first two games.

But as scores began getting more lopsided, White seemed to lapse into trying to make plays which would get him shoveled inside where he’d lose contain. So he remains a talented player who has a great motor.

The coaching change may do him good because -- by the end of the year -- White was openly mulling whether his future was in New England.

"I’m going to try to get through these next two games, and then figure it out after that, and see where the cards may lie for my future," White said. "… Something’s gotta change. That’s the way I feel at this point."

Jeremiah Pharms, who the Patriots re-signed to a two-year deal last month, is a situational DT.

The disappointments

The loss of Barmore to blood clots was a huge blow for the Patriots defense. He missed the first 11 games, returned to play four and was shut down again after the clots resurfaced.

His availability in 2025 is a huge source of concern going forward. He signed a four-year, $84 million contract extension with the team last April that had $41.8 million guaranteed. The disappointment with Barmore isn’t performance-based, it's beyond his control.

White’s apparent discontent with the team’s direction is also a cause for pause. So too is Godchaux’s lack of production relative to his deal.

Contract statuses

Barmore and Godchaux are the Patriots second- and fifth highest-paid players in terms of guaranteed salary and cap money.

White has two years left on his rookie deal at $1.5 million and $1.8 million salaries.

Deatrich Wise and Ekuale are free agents. Pharms, a depth defensive tackle, has two years left on the deal he signed last month.

Offseason priority (Scale of 1-5)

It’s a 5. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Ekuale and Wise. Defensive coordinator Terrell Williams seems very much like a no BS, old-school coach who’s going to want crazed dogs up front (as will Vrabel), so we’ll see who the team feels fits that mold.

In free agency, Eagles DT Milton Williams is going to be hotly-pursued. Levi Onwuzurike, who played for Williams in Detroit, could also be an interior option. If they’re looking for more experienced players, Javon Hargrave is being released by the 49ers after missing all but three games with a triceps injury in 2024. He’s 32 but is an interior pass rush beast.

On the edge, where the Patriots DESPERATELY need to improve, the most intriguing prospect is Malcolm Koonce from Las Vegas. Injured in 2024, he’s a stout, powerful pass-rusher. Josh Sweat, Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, Chase Young, Dayo Odeyingbo, Patrick Jones, Dante Fowler and old friend Matthew Judon are also on the market.

Picking fourth, it would be interesting to see what the Patriots do if Penn State’s Abdul Carter is still on the board when their pick comes. Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr., Marshall’s Mike Green and Mykel Williams from Georgia are all first-round prospects as well.