Curran: ‘No tangible fallout' expected from Diggs situation

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs became a topic of discussion last week after a viral video surfaced that showed him on a boat during Memorial Day weekend surrounded by three women with an unidentified pink substance in his possession.

Scott Zolak of 98.5 The Sports Hub noted last Friday that the Patriots were at least considering the possibility of releasing the veteran wide receiver, saying on Zolak & Bertrand: "It's not just the boat. There are some other things that I've heard that put some things in question. Are you all-in here?"

But it doesn't sound like there will be much fallout from the situation, according to NBC Sports Boston's Patriots insider Tom E. Curran.

Curran explained on the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast with co-host Phil Perry.

"As we continue to monitor the situation from Memorial Day Weekend and what the fallout will be, the sense I'm getting is there will be no fallout based on what happened last weekend," Curran said. "There's been a lot of talk about it being on the table that Stefon Diggs could be released -- I think the table has been put away. There's nothing on the table regarding that. The table has been packed away."

Perry followed up, asking, "Does that mean no punishment? No strong, sternly-worded message?"

"No tangible fallout that the eyes of the public or media will be able to discern," Curran explained.

The Patriots signed Diggs to a three-year, $69 million contract in March.

Diggs was present for Monday's OTA practice at Gillette Stadium. He looked pretty good physically, too, considering he tore his ACL in Week 8 of last season as a member of the Houston Texans.

"I thought the period of practice he was most active for was early on, and they did a hurry-up period," Perry said. "It probably was, at best, three-quarters speed, but he was out there. And it's hurry-up, so you're not substituting, so he was out there for play after play with Drake Maye and the rest of what we would consider the top unit.

"That was positive for Diggs. And maybe even more positive for him, in my opinion, was the individual period at the start of practice when that looked, to me, almost like 100 percent speed. If it wasn't 100 percent, it was close, in terms of some of the drills they were doing, and they were a little convoluted.

"You had a weighted medicine ball thrown at you, you had to push it off you and go out about 10 yards and hit a cone, come back five yards and hit another cone and then sprint. You would do it two at a time -- two wideouts were basically racing each other throughout.

"I thought Diggs, whoever he was running alongside, was pushing that other person. On that front, it looks like a guy who is unafraid of re-injuring the thing. He was pushing himself pretty hard, especially early in the practice today."

