Salary details, incentives in Diggs' Patriots contract revealed

The New England Patriots made another splash in NFL free agency last week by signing wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a three-year contract worth up to $69 million.

However, based on the way it's structured, it's essentially a year-to-year deal. The MMQB's Albert Breer has reported the full breakdown of the contract, including the guaranteed money, incentives and other details.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Breer reports that $16.6 million is fully guaranteed, and that $22.6 million is guaranteed for injury. The majority of Diggs' guaranteed money is in Year 1 of the contract. Diggs, of course, is coming off an ACL tear with the Houston Texans in Week 8 of last season. The latest reports indicate he'll be ready to play in Week 1 next season.

Patriots WR Stefon Diggs' 3-year, $63.5 million deal.



• $16.6M fully guaranteed.

• $22.6M injury guarantee.

• $18.5M base pay in '25.

• $3.4M in per-game roster bonuses in '25.

• $5.5M in total incentives.



It's a year-to-year deal. Full detail ⤵️https://t.co/87C9FrrsZC — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 29, 2025

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Breer also provided details on the incentives in Diggs' contract. There are $5.5 million worth of incentives that can be reached.

There are $4 million in 2025 performance incentives, including $500,000 for reaching 70, 80, 90, and 100 receptions ($2 million total). He also has a $500,000 incentive for reaching 1,000 yards, 1,100 yards, 1,200 yards and 1,300 yards ($2 million total). Diggs has a $500,000 incentive for making the Pro Bowl each year, too ($1.5 million total).

Overall, it's a pretty good deal for both sides.

If Diggs is healthy and productive, he could make almost $70 million in the next three years, which is pretty good for a wideout in his early thirties. Diggs averaged 102 receptions and 1,254 receiving yards over a six-year span from 2018 through 2023. His 47 receptions in 2024 were the seventh-most in the league at the time of his knee injury.

If Diggs is not productive or is injured, the risk to the Patriots is not large. They could part ways without a significant financial consequence.

It was a gamble very much worth taking for the Patriots. They badly needed an upgrade at wide receiver, and Diggs should have plenty of motivation to make it work in New England.