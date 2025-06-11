Curran details ‘push-pull dynamic' between Diggs and Patriots over physical

Stefon Diggs' reaction to his recreational activities on a boat over Memorial Day weekend made most of the headlines Tuesday at New England Patriots minicamp.

But our Patriots Insider Tom E. Curran was more interested in why Diggs had to say about his knee.

The Patriots' newly-acquired wide receiver has been a limited participant during OTA and minicamp practices as he continues rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered in October 2024. While Diggs said he's progressing well in that rehab and hopes to return to action soon, it appears he still hasn't taken his physical with the team, which would mean he has yet to receive the $12 million signing bonus in his contract that's tied to him passing his physical.

As Curran explained Tuesday on a new Patriots Talk Podcast, Diggs' current status creates an intriguing dynamic in which the star receiver and the team may have different motivations.

"What's more interesting to me is, there is a push-pull dynamic going on just below the surface with Stefon Diggs and the Patriots and his contract and the stipulations in it," Curran said.

"It behooves Diggs to say, 'I'm ready to go. I could probably pass a physical now. Do you want to give it to me?' And he makes it sound like the Patriots are holding him back to a degree.

"The Patriots, meanwhile, could say to themselves -- for two different reasons, one, strictly football: 'Stefon, probably you could (pass your physical), and we're dying to cut you the check, but we don't want you to go out there and start pushing it more and more to the point where, if we clear you now and give you a physical ... then you're going to push it and you're going to hurt your knee.'

"Secondarily, though, and perhaps just as important, if the Patriots gave him a physical today and passed him through and said, 'We're still just not going to use you in those drills for now,' they then would have to ante up the $12 million.

"They still have the ability to withhold that. So, there's a dynamic for Diggs to say, 'I'm ready to go. How about it? Look at me!' And there's a dynamic for the Patriots to say, 'We don't want you to blow out your knee, and we'd like to have some coverage here.'"

Players will be away from the facility from Thursday until the start of training camp on July 23, so from the Patriots' perspective, it makes sense to wait until Diggs is back in the facility before giving him his physical, both to give Diggs motivation to continue attacking his rehab and protect themselves from anything unexpected happening over the next five weeks.

But the longer New England delays giving Diggs a physical, the more impatient -- and potentially unhappy -- the 31-year-old wideout could become, especially if he feels his knee is in a good place as the summer progresses.

