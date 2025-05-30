Zolak on possibility of Diggs getting cut: ‘It's not just the boat'

Could the Stefon Diggs era in New England end before it even begins?

The Patriots' prized offseason addition has made headlines for the wrong reasons during OTAs. On Wednesday, a video surfaced of Diggs partying on a boat during Memorial Day Weekend, surrounded by three women with an unidentified pink substance in his possession.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the video before Wednesday's practice, noting the importance of making "great decisions on and off the field." Diggs was absent from the voluntary session at Gillette Stadium as he continues his rehab from a torn ACL.

Now, Diggs' future with the organization is murky. Would the Patriots consider releasing the star wide receiver after signing him to a three-year, $69 million contract?

98.5 The Sports Hub's Scott Zolak believes it's a real possibility, for reasons that have nothing to do with the controversial boat video.

"I came to this show yesterday with the opinion -- not opinion, but the knowledge that it is on the table," Zolak said of Diggs' release on Zolak & Bertrand. "That it is being thought of. And it's not just the boat. It's not just the boat. There are some other things that I've heard that put some things in question. Are you all-in here?

"The videos look great of him working out. I've touted the videos. I know you need diva receivers. I say he shouldn't be cut, because I think he would help Drake Maye and this offense and Josh McDaniels, because you would have a true viable guy that would set coverage. Right now, you still don't have a guy who sets coverage. I'm sorry."

The Patriots signed Diggs, a 10-year veteran with four Pro Bowl nods, to give young quarterback Drake Maye an elite No. 1 wideout. The 31-year-old notched 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games with the Houston Texans last season before suffering a season-ending ACL tear.

If healthy, Diggs will significantly upgrade a Patriots' wide receiver room that has left plenty to be desired in recent years. However, the concerns over his buy-in level are valid. Diggs has earned a reputation as a "diva" wideout who could negatively impact a team's culture -- one that Vrabel has emphasized the importance of building in his first year as New England's head coach.

For now, Diggs leads a Patriots receiver depth chart that also includes DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte, Ja'Lynn Polk, and Javon Baker.