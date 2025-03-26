Julian Edelman reveals why he likes Patriots signing Stefon Diggs

The New England Patriots have made a bold move to acquire a star wide receiver.

They've agreed to a three-year, $69 million contract ($26 million guaranteed) with free agent wideout Stefon Diggs, per multiple reports.

Diggs is coming off an ACL tear in Week 8 last season while playing for the Houston Texans. Before the injury, he was one of the most productive wideouts in the NFL over the previous six seasons.

Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman approves of the Diggs signing, and he explained why on his Dudes on Dudes Podcast with Rob Gronkowski.

“I like Stefon Diggs in New England, that situation, because Stefon Diggs is still pissed off at the Bills,” Edelman said. “So there’s gonna be hunger and there’s gonna be urgency and there’s gonna be a fire under his ass in the meeting room when he’s in New England at practice — which they could use a little fire under their ass in that receiver room.

Edelman later added: "No one ever second-guesses how hard he works and the amount of work that he puts into his craft. If you’re getting a motivated Stefon Diggs, that could be really beneficial to the young football players in that young football room that they call the receiver room in New England.

“They have a lot of young football players there. It’d be really good for these younger guys to be able to see how a professional works daily. How a professional prepares daily. How a professional takes care of his body. And if Diggs is doing that, you gotta bring him in. They need a little veteran leadership in that room.”

Diggs is 31 years old and coming off an injury, and he's probably not a true No. 1 wideout anymore.

But even at this stage of his career, he's easily the best wide receiver on New England's roster and adds some much needed high-end talent and experience to the depth chart.

The Patriots could still take a wide receiver early in the 2025 NFL Draft -- maybe even at No. 4 overall if Colorado star Travis Hunter is available -- but they absolutely had to give quarterback Drake Maye another dependable veteran wide receiver and the Diggs addition addresses that need in a major way.