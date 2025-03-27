Vrabel explains what Diggs brings to Patriots offense

The New England Patriots have a new No. 1 wide receiver in Stefon Diggs.

The free agent wideout agreed to a three-year, $69 million contract with the Patriots earlier this week. The 31-year-old veteran is coming off a torn ACL in Week 8 last season as a member of the Houston Texans, but the latest reports indicate he'll be ready to play Week 1 next season.

Before the injury, Diggs ranked among the most productive wide receivers in the NFL. From 2018 through 2023, Diggs averaged 102 receptions for 1,254 yards and nine touchdowns per season.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel recently joined the Green Light with Chris Long podcast to discuss the addition of Diggs and what he'll bring to New England's offense.

"Yeah just trying to make sure we're supporting Drake and supporting the football team," Vrabel said. "This is a highly competitive, confident receiver who has produced throughout his career. He's got a play strength to him that you see. He can play physical. Good at the catch point. He's been good in the red zone.

"There's a play style to him that I've always appreciated, and that we want to continue to enhance and make sure he's doing things to help us. His demeanor, his attitude and presence have been great through our conversations."

Coach Vrabel on what the addition of Stefon Diggs means for the Patriots pic.twitter.com/AMgQJYbVP1 — Green Light with Chris Long (@greenlight) March 27, 2025

Even if Diggs is not the same top-tier wideout he was in years past, he's still a huge upgrade for the Patriots at the position.

The last Patriots wide receiver to tally 1,000 yards in a season was Julian Edelman in 2019. Diggs has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards four times since then. DeMario Douglas has led the Patriots in receiving yards the last two seasons with 561 in 2023 and 621 in 2024.

With the additions of Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency, plus the likelihood of the Patriots acquiring a wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft, the team's wide receiver depth chart should be much improved next season.