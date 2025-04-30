How Diggs can make the largest impact on Drake Maye, Patriots in 2025

The New England Patriots have been ultra-aggressive this offseason in upgrading their roster at key positions.

They spent more than $300 million in NFL free agency, and one of those signings was wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The 31-year-old veteran signed a three-year contract that could be worth up to $69 million.

Diggs has been one of the most productive wideouts in football during his career. In fact, he averaged 102 receptions for 1,254 yards and nine touchdowns per season from 2018 through 2023. Diggs suffered a torn ACL in Week 8 last season, ending his first campaign with the Houston Texans.

It's still unknown how much the injury will impact him on the field. But the addition of Diggs isn't just about his on-field performance.

On the latest episode of NBC Sports Boston's Next Pats Podcast, Ty Dunne explains how Diggs was the perfect pickup for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in 2020, and why he could have a similar effect on the Patriots in 2025.

"The Bills were one of these teams in purgatory. You're talking 17 years without making the playoffs," Dunne told host Phil Perry. "They needed a star who wanted to be there in the first place, and they needed that star to kind of elevate and push players, push teammates. And it's not always going to be pretty. Yeah, he was in Josh Allen's face. And no, Josh Allen is not the kind of guy that's going to yell back. That's just not who he is. You'll never see Josh Allen rip a teammate, ever. It's just not what he does.

"But for that team at that time, they needed Diggs. Now, he was what, five years younger? So, physically I don't know where he's at coming off of an injury. He is probably going to be more of a slot receiver who's going to have to get a little craftier. His game has changed so much.

"But just off the field, I think that it's going to be great. It's crazy because, I think the narrative is, 'Oh, he's going to be awful for a young quarterback.' I think he was great for Josh Allen when Josh Allen was young. He was great for C.J. Stroud in Year 2. I think he's going to be great for Drake Maye in Year 2."

Diggs is a fiery competitor who badly wants to win. He puts in the work off the field that's required to be successful, and he holds himself and teammates to a high standard. The Patriots could definitely use more of those kinds of players to start the Mike Vrabel era.

"He'll be a big boost for them, whatever he does," Perry said. "The on-the-field stuff is one thing, and I think you're right, he probably projects more as a slot guy. I know that's how they felt about him in Houston. But intensity-wise, that's something they need.

"They've needed alphas. Jabrill Peppers was really kind of the one guy in there who was really pissed off after losses and I think really demanding more of the people around him and himself, and doing so with volume."

Also in this episode: