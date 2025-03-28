Perry: Why Diggs' addition shouldn't rule out Pats drafting Hunter

The New England Patriots finally landed a top-flight wide receiver earlier this week, signing four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs to a reported three-year, $69 million contract.

Common sense suggests Diggs' addition makes wide receiver a less pressing need for New England in the 2025 NFL Draft, and that the team should prioritize other positions with the No. 4 overall pick. Patriots Insider Phil Perry doesn't subscribe to that line of thinking, however.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

On the latest Patriots Talk Podcast with Tom E. Curran, Perry explained that despite Diggs' credentials -- he was on pace for his seventh consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2024 before tearing his ACL in Week 8 -- the 31-year-old isn't necessarily a true No. 1 wideout at this point in his career.

🔊 Patriots Talk Podcast: Going deep on Diggs signing; how does this affect Patriots move at No. 4? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"I think we should have our expectations in check when it comes to who Stefon Diggs is at this point," Perry said. "... He was a great No. 2. He averaged six catches for about 60 yards last year in Houston; an excellent complement to Nico Collins, who's the No. 1 down there. But that's what he is at this stage of his career.

"He played over half his snaps in the slot last year. Doesn't mean you can't play him outside; you can, but he's not that No. 1, stretch-the-field, run-every-route, dust-every-corner type of player, even if he gets back to his pre-injury form."

For that reason, Perry believes the Patriots still should strongly consider taking Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter if he's available at No. 4.

"Does this maybe move you off of Travis Hunter if Travis Hunter falls to you? No," Perry added. "You still need to be looking for that high-end talent at that same position so that Diggs can be in more of a complementary role moving forward at this stage of his career -- because that's where he is right now."

While Diggs (6-foot, 190 pounds) and Hunter (6-foot, 188 pounds) have similar body types, Perry thinks they'd thrive together in the same offense, and that Hunter -- who is viewed as the top receiver prospect in this year's draft class -- would be a great No. 1 for Diggs' No. 2.

"I would actually really love to pair Travis Hunter with Stefon Diggs," Perry added. "I think it would be a great pairing because of their similar skill sets. I think you could play both guys outside if you wanted to at times. I think you could move both around. I think you could play either one at the X or the Z.

"Is either one a true X, 6-foot-4, jump ball, run a 4.3 (-second 40-yard dash)? No, probably not. But to me, Hunter is the best receiver in the draft, and if you can pair him with somebody who's a real technician when it comes to route-running, which Diggs has been, I think he could learn a lot from Diggs.

"I think Diggs might actually relish the opportunity to work with a young player like that who is such a big name the way Hunter is, and then it kind of helps Diggs kind of slot into that No. 2 role."

Also in this episode: