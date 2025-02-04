What NFL history says about Eagles' chances of beating Chiefs in rematch

Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans between the Chiefs and Eagles is a rematch of Super Bowl LVII -- where Kansas City beat Philadelphia 38-35 in a high-scoring matchup in Arizona.

Super Bowl rematches are not that uncommon, and we've had several of them in the 21st century.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, teams that are beaten in the Super Bowl and then play the same opponent in another Super Bowl often lose again.

The most recent example is the San Francisco 49ers. They lost to the Chiefs in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII last season after also falling short to Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV back in the 2019 campaign.

There have been four instances in Super Bowl history when the same two teams matched up twice in a five-year span. And all four times the winner of the first matchup won again. Three of the four rematches were decided by four points or fewer.

There are four other instances of Super Bowl rematches where the two games happened more than five years apart. The loser of the first Super Bowl won the second time in two of those four rematches, including the Eagles beating the Patriots in 2017 for their first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

Overall, Super Bowl rematches were won by the winner of the first matchup in six of eight instances (six of nine if you include the third Cowboys-Steelers Super Bowl matchup, which happened 17 years after the second). That's not a great trend for the Eagles, but you could argue they are better equipped to beat the Chiefs this time around compared to two years ago. The addition of veteran running back Saquon Barkley has given the Eagles offense a new dimension, and Philly's defense has been outstanding most of the season.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has also used the Super Bowl LVII defeat as a source of great motivation.

"I've learned so much," Hurts told reporters Monday, per ESPN. "It's the same as any other game and, you know, I think the moments are the moments. But ultimately, you know, every game has its lessons -- good, bad or indifferent. So, just being able to become wiser, grow and mature and take all these lessons in for the next season and the next games.

"It's had a great driving force. It lit a flame, lit a fire in me, and to have this opportunity again is exactly what you work for."

If the Chiefs beat the Eagles again, they will become the first team ever to win three consecutive Super Bowl titles. History will be made one way or another Sunday in New Orleans.

Here's a look at all of the Super Bowl rematches within a five-year span:

Super Bowl X : Steelers beat Cowboys 21-17

: Steelers beat Cowboys 21-17 Super Bowl XIII: Steelers beat Cowboys 35-31

The Steelers won four Super Bowl titles in six seasons, including two back-to-backs. Two of their wins came against the Cowboys. The Cowboys reached the Super Bowl five times in the 1970s and won twice, but never against the Steelers. However, the Cowboys got some revenge in 1995 when they defeated the Steelers 27-17 in Super Bowl XXX.

Super Bowl XXVII : Cowboys beat Bills 52-17

: Cowboys beat Bills 52-17 Super Bowl XXVIII: Cowboys beat Bills 30-13

The Cowboys won three Super Bowl titles in four years to establish themselves as the dynasty of the 1990s. Two of those three triumphs came against the Bills by a combined score of 82-30. Dallas' 35-point win in 1992 is tied for the third-largest margin of victory in a Super Bowl.

Super Bowl XLII : Giants beat Patriots 17-14

: Giants beat Patriots 17-14 Super Bowl XLVI: Giants beat Patriots 21-17

The Giants pulled off a miracle to beat the undefeated Patriots in 2007 thanks to a crazy late fourth-quarter drive led by quarterback Eli Manning. The Giants beat the Patriots again four years later. Both games featured improbable catches by Giants wide receivers -- David Tyree in Super Bowl XLII and Mario Manningham in Super Bowl XLVI -- on the game-winning drives.

Super Bowl LIV : Chiefs beat 49ers 31-20

: Chiefs beat 49ers 31-20 Super Bowl LVIII: Chiefs beat 49ers 25-22

The 49ers had a 20-10 lead with 2:35 left in the third quarter of Super Bowl LIV, but the Chiefs outscored them 21-0 in the fourth quarter to win 31-20.

The 49ers had two different leads in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVIII, including a 19-16 advantage with 1:53 remaining in regulation, but the Chiefs won in overtime.

Here are the rest of the Super Bowl rematches that didn't happen within five years of each other:

Super Bowl VII : Dolphins beat Washington 14-7

: Dolphins beat Washington 14-7 Super Bowl XVII: Washington beats Dolphins 27-17

The Dolphins completed the only undefeated season (17-0) in league history in 1972, but they lost the Super Bowl rematch to Washington 10 years later. Washington won all three of its Super Bowl titles in a 10-year span from 1982 through 1991.

Super Bowl XVI : 49ers beat Bengals 26-21

: 49ers beat Bengals 26-21 Super Bowl XXIII: 49ers beat Bengals 20-16

Joe Montana won four Super Bowl titles with the 49ers, and two of them were against the Bengals. The second one in Super Bowl XXIII featured one of Montana's best game-winning drives -- a 92-yard march to the end zone late in the fourth quarter capped off by a touchdown pass to wide receiver John Taylor. The 49ers beat the Broncos 55-10 in Super Bowl XXIV the following season to complete the back-to-back.

Super Bowl XXXVI : Patriots beat Rams 20-17

: Patriots beat Rams 20-17 Super Bowl LIII: Patriots beat Rams 13-3

The Patriots shocked the world with an upset win over the heavily favored Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI to win their first of six Super Bowl titles in an 18-year span. The last of those six titles also came against the Rams. The one constant from those two games was quarterback Tom Brady leading game-winning drives in the fourth quarter.

Super Bowl XXXIX : Patriots beat Eagles 24-21

: Patriots beat Eagles 24-21 Super Bowl LII: Eagles beat Patriots 41-33

The Patriots won their third Lombardi Trophy in four years by beating the Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX. New England also became the eighth team ever to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles, and it took 20 years for another team (Chiefs) to accomplish that feat. The Eagles got their revenge in Super Bowl LII in a high-scoring affair. Brady threw for a Super Bowl-record 505 yards in a losing effort.