Patriots bolster o-line depth, bring back tackle Yasir Durant

Durant played in seven games for New England in 2021.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New England Patriots bolstered their offensive line depth by bringing back a familiar face.

On Tuesday, the Patriots announced they signed offensive tackle Yasir Durant. Durant played in seven games for New England during the 2021 NFL season with one start at right tackle.

Terms of Durant's contract weren't disclosed, but Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reported it's a one-year deal for the former Missouri standout.

Durant, 27, entered the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2020. The Chiefs traded the 6-foot-6, 330-pounder to the Patriots in 2021.

In 2022, the New Orleans Saints signed Durant as a free agent. He spent training camp with the Denver Broncos in 2023 before being released ahead of the regular season.

Durant has played for the DC Defenders of the UFL (United Football League) since 2024. Last season, he started every game at left tackle to help the Defenders to a championship and was named to the All-UFL team.

As of Tuesday, the Patriots' offensive line depth chart includes Durant, No. 4 overall draft pick Will Campbell, Cole Strange, Garrett Bradbury, Vederian Lowe, Layden Robinson, Mike Onwenu, Sidy Sow, Morgan Moses, Demontrey Jacobs, and Caedan Wallace.

New England will begin training camp on July 23.

