Latest Tee Higgins update is bad news for receiver-needy Patriots

The New England Patriots could be out of the running to land star wide receiver Tee Higgins before free agency even begins.

James Rapien of Sports Illustrated reported Monday that the Cincinnati Bengals plan to place the non-exclusive franchise tag on Higgins if the two sides don't agree to a long-term contract before the March 4 deadline. It would mark the second consecutive year Higgins was tagged.

With the non-exclusive franchise tag, which is worth a guaranteed $26.18 million, teams would still be able to negotiate a long-term deal with Higgins. However, it would cost them two first-round draft picks if Cincinnati didn't match the contract.

Rapien adds that unlike last year, when the expectation was Higgins would get traded, the Bengals plan to sign the 26-year-old to a long-term deal.

This throws a wrench into the receiver-needy Patriots' offseason plans. Higgins would be the unquestioned No. 1 wideout on the free agent market, and New England has the salary cap space to sign him to a lucrative contract. They may now have to shift their attention to other options.

Chris Godwin, Amari Cooper, and Stefon Diggs are among the other top receivers set to hit the open market. If the Pats opt for the trade route, Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp and San Francisco 49ers standout Deebo Samuel headline the list of candidates.

Wide receiver is arguably the Patriots' biggest positional need heading into the 2025 offseason. They must also address their offensive line -- particularly the tackle spot -- and pass rush.

NFL free agents will be allowed to sign with teams when the new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET on March 12.