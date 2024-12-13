Should Tee Higgins be Patriots' priority in NFL free agency?

The New England Patriots need a major upgrade at wide receiver before the 2025 NFL season, and while the upcoming draft is a good place to potentially find this player, the free agent market could provide the best and most immediate returns.

The top wide receiver who could hit the free agent market in March is Cincinnati Bengals star Tee Higgins.

Higgins has dealt with injuries over the last two seasons, but when healthy, he is a very productive player who's a threat outside the numbers and deep down field. The 25-year-old wideout has 45 receptions for 581 yards and five touchdowns in eight games this season. He surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in 2021 and 2022.

The Bengals have a high-powered offense with Joe Burrow at quarterback, as well as Ja'Marr Chase and Higgins at wide receiver. What are the chances Higgins even reaches free agency?

Bengals reporter Mike Petraglia of CLNS Media joined Phil Perry on the latest episode of NBC Sports Boston's Next Pats Podcast to discuss this topic and much more.

"I would have said two weeks ago, 97 percent. No, I would have said 99 percent he is out the door in Cincinnati because of his agent, David Mulugheta," Petraglia said. "Mulugheta was the agent that represented (former Bengals safety) Jessie Bates. The Bengals and Jessie Bates never were able to come to an agreement. According to Mulugheta, the Bengals lowballed Jessie and never gave him a commensurate offer with what he was worth.

"And I thought the same thing was going to happen with Tee Higgins. I think the events of the last 72 hours changed that drastically, going back to postgame Monday night after the Bengals beat the Cowboys in Dallas. Joe Burrow comes out and says, 'Those discussions are ongoing. I'm confident that I think we're going to do what it takes to bring Tee back.'

"And we all looked at each other and thought, do you know something we don't, Joe? And apparently he did. He knew that Tee Higgins was about to let go of David Mulugheta, which he did this week. That was confirmed to Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. And so he is taking up new representation. We don't have a name yet on who is representing him, but the fact that he has new representation indicates to everyone, including yours truly, that the window is back open in trying to bring him back to Cincinnati."

If Higgins does get to free agency, should the Patriots make a strong push to sign him? Is he the type of wide receiver that the Patriots offense needs around a quarterback like Drake Maye?

"Tee Higgins is the name I would put at the top of the list, simply because that's a guy who's in his prime," Perry said.

Maybe Higgins isn't a No. 1 wideout on a Super Bowl contender, but he could absolutely fill that role for the Patriots.

"What you're banking on if you're the Patriots, or another team that's going to be investing a significant amount of money in this guy if/when he becomes available, you're hoping he reverts to when he's been at his best. He's averaging six receptions and over 100 yards per game when Ja'Marr Chase doesn't play.

"He is still an extremely talented, 6-foot-4 and 219-pound wide receiver. And yes, maybe his route tree is limited, but the routes he runs, especially for the Patriots -- who haven't had an outside the numbers, down field threat in years -- those routes are incredibly valuable."

Higgins would cost quite a bit if he got to free agency, but the Patriots are projected to have well over $100 million in salary cap space this offseason, so money shouldn't be an issue for them.

