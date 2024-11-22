Tee Higgins to Patriots? Here are the top WRs set to hit free agency

The New England Patriots appear to have found their next franchise quarterback in Drake Maye. Now, they must find their prized third-overall draft pick with playmakers.

New England's wide receiver room remains a massive weakness even after addressing the position in the 2024 draft. While second-rounder Ja'Lynn Polk and fourth-rounder Javon Baker could still develop into impactful players, their rookie campaigns have left plenty to be desired.

The Patriots stayed quiet at the NFL trade deadline, so they'll have to wait until the offseason to make the necessary improvements to their offense. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, they are expected to be active on the free-agent market to find help for their promising young signal-caller.

"The Patriots are disappointed in the offensive line and receiver play but feel they have several players to help the cause in 2025 and beyond," Fowler wrote in his Week 12 column. ...

"And Maye's play has energized the building. The Pats hit on the most important position. Expect New England, once again, to work free agency for pass-catching and offensive line help to maximize Maye's impact.

That's an encouraging update, but are any impending free agents capable of being Maye's No. 1 target for years to come? Let's take a look at the top wideouts set to hit the open market. . .

Tee Higgins

Age: 26

At only 26 years old, Higgins is unquestionably the most intriguing option on this list for the rebuilding Patriots. The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to let the Clemson product walk in free agency, opening up a perfect opportunity for him to become Maye's new No. 1 target.

Higgins has been hampered by injuries over the last two seasons, but when healthy, he has been among the league's most productive receivers. He has 295 catches for 4,173 yards and 28 touchdowns in 64 games played over five seasons with Cincy.

With several teams sure to be looking for receiver help, Higgins will cost a pretty penny. Still, with such a glaring need at the position, there's no reason the Patriots shouldn't be among the highest bidders for his services.

Stefon Diggs

Age: 30

Diggs' name jumps off the page because he's been one of the NFL's top wideouts for almost a decade. However, the four-time Pro Bowler suffered a torn ACL in October and as he reaches his 30s, his best days are likely behind him.

The argument for signing Diggs? He had six consecutive seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards and was on track to eclipse that mark again with the Houston Texans prior to his injury. Since he's damaged goods, his price should be lower than the other options on this list.

That said, Diggs' age and injury make him an imperfect fit for a team building around a rookie QB. Unfortunately for New England, most of the names on this list are either injury prone or past their primes.

Keenan Allen

Age: 33

The Chicago Bears added Allen and DJ Moore in hopes that they would revive their offense with No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams throwing them the ball. Those moves haven't paid off as the group remains dysfunctional heading into Week 12.

Allen has 30 catches for 282 yards and two touchdowns in eight games played this season. Last year with the Los Angeles Chargers, he notched 108 catches for 1,243 yards and seven TDs in 13 games.

Like Diggs, Allen is an elite talent with injury concerns. And as great as he was in 2023, it's fair to say the six-time Pro Bowler is approaching the tail end of his NFL career.

Amari Cooper

Age: 31

When Cooper signs this upcoming offseason, it could be with his fourth team since 2021. The five-time Pro Bowler has played for the Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, and the Buffalo Bills in that span.

Cooper was traded from Cleveland to Buffalo before this year's deadline. Between poor QB play and injury, it's been a rough season for the veteran wideout. However, Cooper entered the campaign with at least 1,114 yards in four of his last five seasons. There's plenty still left in the tank, and he'd be a reliable option for Maye to lean on in his first full season as the Patriots' starting quarterback.

Chris Godwin

Age: 29

Godwin's 2024 season ended prematurely due to a devastating ankle injury. Before he went down, he was well on his way to his fifth 1,000-plus-yard season in six years. He's been one of the most consistent wideouts in the game when healthy.

His injury shouldn't dissuade teams from signing him. Godwin has come back strong from a season-ending injury before as he tore his ACL and MCL in 2021. He'll be just 29 years old next season, making him one of the youngest wideouts among the top options in this year's class.

DeAndre Hopkins

Age: 33

Hopkins' days as arguably the best wide receiver in football are over, but he's still a rock-solid option as he approaches his mid-30s. The three-time All-Pro selection produced a 1,057-yard, seven-touchdown season with the lowly Tennessee Titans in 2023. He hasn't enjoyed the same success through 10 games with the Titans and Kansas City Chiefs this year, but that's largely due to the poor QB play he had to endure in Tennessee.

The Patriots lost the Hopkins sweepstakes in the 2022 offseason. Perhaps the opportunity to work with a promising young QB could entice him to sign next spring.

Diontae Johnson

Age: 29

Johnson was traded to the Carolina Panthers last offseason after five solid years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was traded again ahead of the deadline to the Baltimore Ravens.

He led the Panthers with 30 catches, 357 yards, and three TDs before being shipped to Baltimore, where he's been a non-factor through his first three games with the team. While Johnson would immediately slot in as the Patriots' top wideout, New England probably should aim higher if it wants a bonafide No. 1 option.

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown

Age: 28

Brown has yet to play this season for the Chiefs due to injury. Last season with the Arizona Cardinals, he recorded 51 catches for 574 yards (a career-low) and four touchdowns. His best season was his 2021 campaign with the Ravens, when he logged 91 receptions for 1,008 yards and six TDs.

While his injury is concerning, Brown's speed makes him an intriguing wideout to pair with a strong-armed QB. He is also likely to be one of the more affordable options on this list, though the Patriots shouldn't be pinching pennies in their efforts to upgrade their offense.