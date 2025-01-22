Patriots hiring Lions d-line coach as defensive coordinator: Report

Mike Vrabel's coaching staff is starting to take shape.

The New England Patriots are set to hire Detroit Lions defensive line coach Terrell Williams as their new defensive coordinator, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Mike Reiss reported Wednesday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Williams spent six seasons on Vrabel's staff with the Tennessee Titans as defensive line coach and added "assistant head coach" to his title in 2023. Vrabel had Williams serve as Tennessee's acting head coach for the team's 2023 preseason opener against the Chicago Bears, so it's clear Vrabel holds the 50-year-old assistant in high regard.

Williams has more than 25 years of coaching experience, almost exclusively as a defensive line coach. The East Carolina alum spent about 13 years in the college ranks as a d-line coach at Youngstown State, Akron, Purdue and Texas A&M, among other stops, before beginning his NFL coaching career with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2012.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

His other NFL stops include the Miami Dolphins (2015-17), Titans (2018-2023) and this past season with the Lions, where he also served as Detroit's run game coordinator. The Lions allowed just 98.4 rushing yards per game in 2024, fifth-fewest in the NFL.

The Patriots are now staffed at all three coordinator positions under Vrabel; Josh McDaniels is set to serve as offensive coordinator, while Jeremy Springer is staying on as special teams coordinator.

This story will be updated.