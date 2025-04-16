McShay: ‘All signs point to' Pats drafting Will Campbell

The New England Patriots will enter the 2025 NFL Draft with glaring needs across the roster. The question is: which position should they address with the No. 4 overall pick?

If an elite talent like Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter or Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter falls to No. 4, it could be tough for Mike Vrabel and Co. to pass up the opportunity to add such a dynamic playmaker. The more likely scenario is that both Carter and Hunter are off the board, forcing the Patriots to shift their attention to the top tackle available.

Left tackle is arguably New England's biggest need heading into the draft. Protecting young quarterback Drake Maye's blindside should be the team's No. 1 priority following a brutal 2024 season for the offensive line.

Fortunately for the Patriots, Will Campbell should be on the board when they're on the clock. Campbell is widely considered the No. 1 offensive lineman in the class.

During Wednesday's "Zolak & Bertrand" on 98.5 The Sports Hub, NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay spoke highly about the LSU product.

"What Will Campbell is, is experienced, SEC -- he's gonna walk in right away, whether it's the Patriots organization or another," McShay said. "And if he's not the leader in the o-line room from day one, he'll be one of the leaders and quickly, I believe, will emerge. He's got that kind of makeup.

"When you watch him, he's not a dominant, you know, move-guys-off-the-defensive-line type of blocker. He gets beat inside on occasion. I think that's where you start talking about the 32 and 5/8 inch arm length or 33 at the LSU pro day. But he's a guy who will work tirelessly to perfect his craft. He's really light on his feet, he moves really well, he bends well for a taller guy who's kind of got that erect stance."

McShay notes that while Campbell wouldn't be the flashiest pick, he still plays a premium position -- one that New England desperately needs to improve. That leads him to believe Campbell will be the pick when New England hands in the card next Thursday.

"When you're picking in the top 10, you obviously want to get an elite player," he added. "And there are two guys at the top in Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter that are the elite of the elite. And then there's some other guys at non-premium positions. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State running back. Tyler Warren, Penn State tight end. Mason Graham, defensive tackle from Michigan. But the next notch of players, he's right there at or near the top, and he's at a premium position. It just so happens that that premium position is critically important for the New England Patriots.

"So I'm not saying that's definitively the pick, but all signs kind of point towards Mike Vrabel knowing he needs that o-line room leader and a guy that he can count on. They can't afford to whiff on this pick, and probably can't afford to take a player maybe that has a slightly higher grade and a position that's not a premium position in terms of value.'

Judging by his pre-draft press conference, Vrabel won't hesitate to take Campbell at No. 4. He acknowledged that there are "starters at left tackle" in this year's draft, and there's little doubt Campbell was on his mind as he made that statement.

"I think there's some starting tackles that certainly will come in and start in the NFL," Vrabel said. "I think that's really what you start to look for -- impact players -- when you pick that high. ... Do I think that there's starters in this draft at left tackle? Yes, I do."

The 2025 NFL Draft will begin Thursday, April 24, at 8 p.m. ET. The Tennessee Titans will have the first overall pick.

