Curran: Pats need to be ‘aggressively honest' with themselves this offseason

The 2025 NFL offseason will be pivotal for the New England Patriots.

In addition to finding help for prized young quarterback Drake Maye, the Patriots must figure out how they want the organization to be run from the top down. That means reassessing their front-office situation, evaluating Jerod Mayo's first season as head coach, and considering overhauling a coaching staff that has been scrutinized in recent weeks.

The latest wake-up call for New England was Mayo's apparent shot at offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt after Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Asked about using Maye as a runner in short-yardage, Mayo answered “You said it, I didn’t." That seemed to be another way of saying Van Pelt was to blame for Maye not being used in critical short-yardage situations during Sunday's game.

Mayo's bizarre response joins the list of reasons the Patriots will have to do some soul-searching this upcoming offseason. Our Pats insider Tom E. Curran spoke more about what lies ahead during the latest episode of Quick Slants.

"Last offseason, the Patriots didn't do appropriate levels of vetting on their entire organization," Curran said. "It was move on from Bill, step back, see what things look like after the season, and then get back in and move things around. And I think they might end up doing that, (and it) certainly seems from the conversation over the weekend that Alex Van Pelt is suddenly greasing the skids into the crosshairs of ownership.

"But to me, if you look at this team, what it needs to be is really aggressively and mercilessly honest with itself, and then be urgent with its decisions. Perhaps they need somebody like that middle layer where a guy like (Scott) Pioli or somebody as a football overlord could help out."

Pioli served in the player personnel department of the Patriots front office from 2000-08. Whether it's him or another experienced front-office leader, it couldn't hurt to bring in a knowledgeable executive capable of mitigating some of the dysfunction in Foxboro.

As for team owner Robert Kraft, he may have to revisit his decision to make Mayo the first Pats head coach of the post-Bill Belichick era. Although New England wasn't expected to be a playoff contender in Year 1, it's fair to wonder whether there are more qualified options out there to put Maye and the new-look Patriots in the best position to succeed.

The Patriots will look to snap a four-game losing skid and stun the NFL world when they visit the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Kickoff for the matchup is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.