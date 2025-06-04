Patriots' personnel department changes continue with reported promotion

The New England Patriots have experienced turnover at every level of the organization this offseason, and that includes the personnel department.

The Patriots are promoting national scout Tony Kinkela to director of college scouting, The MMQB's Albert Breer reported Wednesday. Kinkela will assume the role previously held by Camren Williams, who left New England in mid-May to become the Denver Broncos' co-director of player personnel.

Williams had been with the Patriots for nearly a decade, joining the team in 2016 as a scouting assistant. His departure was the latest of several in New England's personnel department this offseason; director of pro personnel Patrick Stewart left the team in February to become the general manager for Nebraska's football program, while area scout Josh Hinch parted ways with the Patriots after the 2025 NFL Draft.

Stewart's role was replaced in early May by Alonzo Highsmith Jr., who is the son of Patriots senior personnel executive Alonzo Highsmith. Now, Kinkela will take over Williams' role in a department overseen by executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf and new VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden, who previously worked with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel in Tennessee.

Kinkela came to New England in 2022 after spending 11 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an area scout. A graduate of Washington State -- the alma mater of rookie wide receiver Kyle Williams -- Kinkela had served as the Patriots' national scout for the West region prior to his promotion.

New England is on its third head coach in three years after Bill Belichick's January 2024 exit, so it's not too surprising that we're seeing continued changes on the personnel side as the team tries to chart a new path forward under Vrabel.