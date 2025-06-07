Should Pats trade first-rounder for McLaurin? Perry, Bertrand debate

The New England Patriots have made several exciting additions to their roster this offseason, but some position groups still have room for improvement. Specifically, the wide receiver room could use another weapon for second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

There is no guarantee Stefon Diggs will be ready for Week 1 as he recovers from a torn ACL, and the options after him remain uninspiring. DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, Kendrick Bourne, Kyle Williams, Kayshon Boutte, Ja'Lynn Polk, and Javon Baker make up the rest of the WR depth chart as we enter the summer months.

So, how could the Patriots further bolster their receiver room with free agency and the draft behind them? How about trading for a disgruntled star?

Washington Commanders wideout Terry McLaurin is "frustrated" with the lack of progress that has been made on a long-term contract and "unexpectedly left voluntary workouts after initially attending" due to the dispute, according to NFL insider Jordan Shultz. McLaurin is entering the final year of the three-year, $68.4 million deal he signed in 2022 and is coming off his fifth consecutive season with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

Acquiring McLaurin would take significant draft capital, perhaps even a first-round draft pick. Should the Patriots consider paying the hefty price for the 30-year-old?

NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry and 98.5 The Sports Hub's Marc Bertrand debated that question on Friday's Early Edition.

"I love Terry McLaurin. I think he's a great player," Perry said. "He is going to be 30 this year, but to me, he is almost like a young 30. He was not a superstar at Ohio State until really his last couple years there, and even then, he wasn't a superstar. So he was a little bit of a late bloomer in 2017, 2018 at Ohio State, and he has been the model of consistency. I'm still not trading a first-round pick.

"The Patriots are probably going to be picking somewhere in the middle of the first round, and to me, you have to get a young, building-block type of player at a premium position, which I know McLaurin plays, but that's five years cost-effective versus a receiver who's about to be 30. Again, I love him, but you're paying him above $30 million a year. I'm not making that trade-off."

Bertrand took the opposite stance, though he doesn't believe the Commanders will move their prized wideout. If they do, he doesn't see it costing a first-rounder.

"Would you trade Will Campbell for Terry McLaurin right now? I would," Bertrand said. "And so, that is why I have to say I would consider giving up the first-round pick, even though I think that's a ridiculous price and a ridiculous ask, and I don't think that's realistic. I don't think that's the way this would go if he does get moved. I think the price more realistically is a second-round pick, which I would very much be willing to give up if I were the Patriots.

"I also don't think there's any chance this guy leaves Washington. They're too smart of a team. We saw how smart they were last year with how they built their roster, and they were able to win right away with a rookie quarterback. The Patriots are dumb. They were not able to do any of those things. They had a terrible team and a terrible roster, and a terrible coach last year that led their rookie quarterback to go 1-9. Commanders smart, Patriots dumb, and I don't see this happening."

A first-round pick may be too steep of a price, but a talent of McLaurin's caliber undoubtedly makes such a deal enticing for a team starving for offensive playmakers. McLaurin racked up 82 catches for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns with Washington last season.