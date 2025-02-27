The consensus on the 2025 NFL Draft class is that there are two "blue chip" prospects in Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter and Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.

And it's possible the New England Patriots will have the chance to take one of them at No. 4 overall.

That's what our Patriots Insider Phil Perry is hearing after speaking to evaluators and others around the league at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. During a new Next Pats Podcast on Wednesday, Perry relayed what he's been told about the top of the draft, and how Hunter specifically could be available to the Patriots at No. 4 if the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants take quarterbacks with the second and third picks, respectively.

🔊 Next Pats Podcast: Combine BUZZ: Why Travis Hunter could get to the Patriots at 4 | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

"There are a number of different evaluators here who feel as though there is a very real chance that Travis Hunter makes it all the way to the Patriots at pick No. 4, their thinking being there is a real chance that the NFL likes Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders enough -- the Browns and the Giants specifically would like those two quarterbacks enough -- to take them inside the top three," Perry said.

"If Abdul Carter goes No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans, then ipso facto, you get the Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter falling to the New England Patriots. ... People believe there is a very real chance that (Hunter) could make it to the New England Patriots."

Ward has been viewed as a lock to go somewhere inside the top three, while Sanders' stock hasn't been as high. But the Browns and Giants both desperately need QB help, so if Ward goes Cleveland at No. 2, it isn't hard to imagine New York talking itself into Sanders at No. 3.

The question then would become whether the Patriots should take Hunter -- who has expressed a desire to play both receiver and cornerback at the NFL level -- at No. 4, or beef up their offensive line by drafting, say, LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell.

Perry believes there's merit to New England taking Hunter and having him bolster the receiver room.

"The love for him at the wide receiver position when you talk to offensive coaches is off the charts," Perry said. "From the people I've spoken to -- which would include one AFC receivers coach -- he's the best receiver in this year's draft and he has legit 'No. 1 receiver in the NFL' kind of upside.

"The comparison that was given to me was (Eagles receiver) DeVonta Smith, because of the ball skills. The hands are so tremendous. The tracking is out of this world. If it's in his area, he has this incredible ability and these incredible instincts to just make sure that he is the one to go and get it.

"And imagine what he might be able to do if he focused on that position even more than he was able to at the college level because he's playing both sides of the ball? All kinds of love for Travis Hunter."

Another interesting development to track is the health of Carter, who has a stress reaction in his right foot but has decided against surgery, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. If that gives a team like the Titans pause, maybe Carter drops to the Patriots at No. 4 while Hunter goes inside the top three. Either way, both Ward and Sanders being taken within the first three picks would be a great development for New England.

