The Athletic's Bruce Feldman LOVES these three Patriots draft picks

Hope springs eternal for every team after the NFL Draft. That's especially true for this year's New England Patriots, it appears.

The Patriots have gotten high marks for their 2025 NFL Draft haul, with our Phil Perry giving the 11-player class an "A-" grade and some outlets viewing New England's draft as the best in the league.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, who has covered college football for more than 20 years, added to that optimism during an appearance on Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast, noting that three of New England's selections were among his favorite picks in the whole draft.

🔊 Patriots Talk: The Athletic reporter lauds Patriots' MAMMOTH draft haul | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Here are Feldman's takes on Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson (second round, No. 38 overall), Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams (third round, No. 69 overall) and California safety Craig Woodson (fourth round, No. 106 overall):

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

"It would not shock me if he turned out to be better than Omarion Hampton and maybe even better than Ashton Jeanty," Feldman said. "He is so dynamic and explosive. He is much better in pass protection than Jeanty is right now, and he's a good receiver out of the backfield.

"I don't want to call him like what Jahymr Gibbs has been for the Lions, but that kind of juice and that kind of 'wow' factor, I think he brings that."

Henderson was a big-play threat for the Buckyes last season, rushing for 1,016 yards with 10 touchdowns while catching 27 passes for 284 yards and one touchdown. Perry believes Henderson will be more of a third-down back to complement Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson, but if he can bring anything close to what Gibbs brings to Detroit, that's a huge win for New England.

Tom Curran and Phil Perry share their instant reactions to the Patriots drafting RB TreVeyon Henderson in the second round of the NFL Draft

Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

"Probably my favorite player in the whole draft," Feldman said. "I'm not saying he was the best player. I'm not saying he was the best receiver. But there was so much I loved about him.

"He can play inside. He can play outside. He's quick. He's a really good route runner. He's really tough. Love the football character about him."

As an example of Williams' character, Feldman noted that Williams decided to play in Washington State's 2024 bowl game (the Holiday Bowl vs. Syracuse) even after his head coach, starting quarterback and several other star players had left the team.

With Bryant University transfer Zevi Eckhaus as his QB, Williams racked up 10 catches for 172 yards and a touchdown, all while playing through an injury he suffered in the second half.

"Almost every other kid these days who is in that situation is not coming back in the game," Feldman added. "(They'd be) like, 'I don't need an injury scare.' That kid kept on playing and made the game even more interesting. I just think that he's going to be a great fit."

Full game highlights of Kyle Williams, a wide receiver out of Washington State, drafted in the third round by the Patriots in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Craig Woodson, S, California

"He's a really good safety," Feldman said. "When I did my Draft Confidential, multiple coaches I talked to, DB coaches, really liked him, including one. He was like, 'Don't put all this out there, but I'm hoping he falls to us.' He didn't, because the Patriots got him.

"The only concern with Woodson was, he's a little older (24 years old). But they loved his film, and I think that's a really good value."

Perry gave the Woodson pick a "C" grade, suggesting the Patriots may have reached for the Cal defensive back in the fourth round. But Woodson's versatility and experience could make him an impact player right away in New England.

Highlights from the Patriots' fourth-round pick S Craig Woodson out of California

Also in this episode: