Is Diggs ahead of schedule in rehab? Pats WR looks ‘astounding' at OTAs

Much has been made about Stefon Diggs' off-field activities over the past two weeks. But perhaps a more notable development involving the New England Patriots wide receiver unfolded on the field Monday outside Gillette Stadium.

After being absent for last week's organized team activities in the wake of a viral video from Memorial Day weekend that showed him on a boat handing out an unidentified pink substance to several women, Diggs was present at New England's OTA session Monday and was a very active participant.

Despite being just over seven months removed from a torn ACL suffered in late October 2024, Diggs was seen running and cutting at close to full speed, participating in both individual drills and the "two-minute drill" portion of an 11-on-11 period.

Diggs' on-field athleticism left a strong impression on Patriots Insider Tom E. Curran, who believes the 31-year-old wideout is well ahead of schedule in his recovery process based on how he looked Monday in Foxboro.

"I thought it was astounding," Curran said of Diggs on Arbella Early Edition. "I mean, this is a guy who we didn't think would be available for the beginning of the season, and to see him (on June 2) ... take rep after rep after rep after rep in 11-on-11 -- again, it's non-contact, they're not going full speed, no one's getting taken on the ground, but they are three-quarters-to-80-percent speed. ... They were on the field for eight, nine, ten plays, and he wasn't tapping out."

Many athletes need roughly nine to 12 months to fully recover from ACL tears, so it was fair to wonder whether Diggs would be ready for Week 1 after signing a three-year, $69 million contract with the Patriots this offseason. But Curran believes there's a chance Diggs could be a full participant in training camp by late July or early August.

"It was astounding because I'm thinking to myself, 'Well, is he going to be ready for the beginning of the year? Is he going to be up to speed at that point?' I would be surprised if he isn't available at some juncture during training camp," Curran added.

It's worth noting Diggs wasn't a full participant in Monday's practice and sat out other competitive portions of 11-on-11 outside the two-minute drill. These are all non-contact drills as well, so we'd need to see Diggs in full pads later this summer to feel better about his status for Week 1.

Still, it was encouraging to see Diggs moving around with virtually no restrictions more than three months before the start of the regular season.

