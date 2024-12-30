Which Patriots coaches are on the hot seat as 2024 season concludes?

The New England Patriots have the worst record in the NFL at 3-13 entering Sunday's Week 18 regular season against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots suffered another embarrassing defeat this past Saturday when the Los Angeles Chargers came to Foxboro and earned a dominant 40-7 win. New England was outplayed by a wide margin in all three phases.

Most recent reports suggest head coach Jerod Mayo is likely to return for a second season in that job. But what about offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington? Are they on the hot seat as the 2024 campaign comes to a close?

"I look at Alex Van Pelt first, and I don't know if he's long for his job here in New England," NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry said Monday on 98.5 The Sports Hub show Zolak and Bertrand, as seen in the video player above. "I don't think that's scapegoating, necessarily, because even if you could argue -- and I might argue, he's been the best coach of the three top coaches on this team."

"You talk about developing the quarterback and that being a massive part of his job, and it looks like he's done that. You look at the scoring points part of the job, the game-planning part of the job, the play-calling part of the job, the on-field organization part of the job. I thought it was stunning going back and rewatching that game, and the very first offensive play of the game, Kendrick Bourne, it looks like he's not lined up in the right spot, and he has to be told by Hunter Henry where to go."

Perry later added of Van Pelt: "Let's call it what it is. He was not the organization's, he was not Jerod Mayo's first choice for that position. And so if they feel like they can upgrade there, it wouldn't stun me if he moves on."

Rookie quarterback Drake Maye has developed well under Van Pelt. The rest of the offense, most notably the wide receivers and offensive line, have not enjoyed the same success. The Patriots rank 30th out of 32 teams in both total yards per game and points scored per game.

What might Covington's future in New England look like?

"Whereas Covington, that's Jerod's guy. And so if (Mayo is) back, it's hard for me to see them moving on unless they can bring in somebody who has Bill Belichick experience," Perry said.

Perry later added: "I'm saying DeMarcus Covington might come back. That's not based on any inside information, but who are you replacing him with? You want to bring in Matt Eberflus and a new defensive scheme, or does the head coach get to pick the scheme and does he want somebody who knows his scheme? There's not that many options out there when it comes to that."

The Patriots defense has taken a huge step back this season. Some of that regression is because of injuries and players who were traded away. But overall, this unit has played well below expectations. The pass rush, in particular, has been abysmal. The Patriots' 28 sacks are the fewest in the league, and only the Jaguars have forced fewer turnovers than New England's 12.

The Patriots need to make massive roster changes going into next season. Ultimately, that's the quickest way this franchise is going to get back on a winning track. There are many positions -- especially wide receiver, left tackle, edge rusher and cornerback -- that need huge upgrades.

But ownership should also look at the coaching staff and determine if upgrades can be made there, too. Player development is important, and this coaching staff is not getting the most production out of the team's young players.