The New England Patriots made a big investment in Will Campbell by selecting him with the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The former LSU star was a great left tackle in college thanks to his athleticism, physical strength, work ethic, and other factors.

But adjusting to the speed and physicality of the NFL is not easy. It's often a difficult process, and it helps to have veteran players guide you on that journey.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Patriots right tackle Morgan Moses, who was signed as a free agent in March, has played 11 seasons as a pro. Moses has a ton of experience, and he's using that to help Campbell get acclimated in Foxboro.

“I’ve been blessed to be under a lot of great tackles. I played with Trent Williams for five or six years,” Williams told reporters after Tuesday's OTAs practice at Gillette Stadium.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“Just being able to learn from him and take it on the field is vital because being a vet that’s played 12 years and being able to sprinkle little things to those guys and see them use it in practice and get better and just build a toolbox for themselves is good for everybody.”

🔊 Patriots Talk Podcast: Mike Vrabel brings the intensity EARLY in Patriots OTAs; first look at No. 4 pick Will Campbell | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Building camaraderie and chemistry as a position group takes time -- not just on the field but off of it, too.

"We've got a young room," Moses said. "We have a lot of guys trying to figure it out themselves, so we're just trying to be a voice in that room and bring them along, whether it's us going out to dinners or just staying after practice and watching film together and getting everybody's ideas.

"Garrett (Bradbury) has been phenomenal for the room as a veteran center. Wes (Schweitzer) as well, I've played with him before. When you bring those knowledgeable players into one room and we can share football and what we see -- and just being able to talk about it. My eyes might be a little bit different than Will's and the younger guys because I've been playing for a long time. Just being able to spit the knowledge to them and help them see what I see and help bring them along is vital."

Even though it's early in the offseason, a couple of positive things about Campbell have already stood out to Moses.

“The way he approaches the game – he’s eager to learn, he asks questions,” Moses said of Campbell. “Every day he’s like,’ Bro, can we get some sets?’ And just talking football -- his locker is right beside mine so we get to talk about football all day.

"And obviously, he’s a stud. He played great football in college and now he’s just trying to figure it out. Not trying to change stuff, but just fine-tuning the things he learned in college and taking them to the NFL and getting challenged every day."