Know why these next three days of player-picking will be fun? Because the Patriots need guys at fun spots.

Would you rather talk defensive tackle, inside linebacker and slot corner? Or wide receiver, running back, tight end and left tackle? I’ll take the latter. And the Patriots might be taking players at all those spots with their nine picks.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

It will be fascinating because now, truly, the Patriots are being re-made with a different vision from Bill Belichick’s.

Mike Vrabel’s tenure has so far shown a new-broom-sweeps-clean mindset. That didn’t exist last year when the Jerod Mayo-Eliot Wolf tandem tried to keep one foot in the past and another in the future. They re-signed and extended players who were part of a spiraling roster and drafted horribly aside from Drake Maye.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

As we pointed out the other day, the Patriots are a team without a core. Coreless. Sans core. Aside from Maye, Christian Gonzalez and the newly-signed Milton Williams, every other young player of consequence is a developing situation. And the other free agents they’ve brought in are spackle, not drywall.

Core. Pieces. Need four or more from this draft.

A couple of other thoughts to whet your appetite:

Drafts are like snowflakes!

There’s been a lot of hand-wringing and caterwauling about the Patriots having to settle for a less-than-perfect prospect at No. 4.

If you’re drafting that high, you’ve earned the right to get a premium, no-warts prospect. That seems to be the claim.

Well, tough gazorks. Every year isn’t like 2024, when you have a top 10 that includes two elite tackles (Joe Alt, JC Latham), three elite wideouts (Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze) and a crap-ton of quarterbacks.

The best tight end to come out in years, Brock Bowers, went 13th! There wasn’t a defensive player taken in the top 15!

Seriously, of the guys who go in the top 10 tonight, how many would have been top-10 players if they were in last year’s draft? One? Two? Maybe zero?

So, Patriots fans, you can’t just look at Will Campbell’s less-than-ideal arm length and keep muttering to yourself that the team should be getting a perfect prospect that high. You cannot. Not this year.

At the “premium position” of left tackle, the feeling in Foxboro seems to be Campbell is the best player in the draft. Best player available and position of need match up.

Honestly, I’ve probably been wheel-spinning with my Tyler Warren infatuation (even though I can easily make the case for taking him there). Campbell’s been almost inevitable since Ronnie Stanley re-signed with the Ravens.

Everyone isn't Scar

Earlier this offseason, Phil Perry watched film with the legendary Dante Scarnecchia. One eye-opening opinion Dante shared was that -- up at the top of the draft -- you’d prefer to take guys who score touchdowns or sack quarterbacks. Offensive linemen can be had a little later.

I’m not about to disagree with one of the game’s greatest coaches.

But I will point out that Scar is a guy who could take someone like Stephen Neal, who had practically never played, and turn him into one of the best guards in the league! Or take a human eclipse like Trent Brown, who went in the seventh round because he was only seen as a right tackle, and turn him into a guy who signed the richest offensive line contract in NFL history.

Not everybody is Dante Scarnecchia and can turn loaves into fishes. Without him, the Patriots have to buy premium products.