FOXBORO -- Zak Kuhr is listed as the Patriots' inside linebackers coach, but he's taken on a little more in his day-to-day duties since joining the team.

Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams explained to reporters recently that he's been away from the team through this portion of the offseason schedule due to circumstances pertaining to his health. While Williams has been able to meet with the team on Zoom, someone has had to step in to handle the various in person responsibilities that Williams can't.

Head coach Mike Vrabel chose Kuhr.

"I'm just an extension of T and Vrabes and echoing that message to the unit," Kuhr (pronounced "Coor," like the beer) said this week. "T and I meet every single day, we talk every single day, we Zoom. We're always on the same page. Really it's just my voice is the one doing it. There's a little extra stuff with how practice goes. But, for the most part, I'm just an extension of him."

Last month, Williams described why he thinks so highly of Kuhr.

“Zak’s unbelievable," Williams said. "He’s an unbelievably smart guy. He’s going to be a superstar in this league. Smart, and more than anything he has the ability to connect with players."

That respect goes both ways. Kuhr, who worked with Williams in Tennessee under Vrabel, told NBC Sports Boston earlier this offseason what makes Williams a valuable presence for the New England coaching staff.

"He's the best," Kuhr said. "Smart as hell. He's probably truly one of the best guys I've ever seen to be able to make connections and relationships with guys. It's just crazy. Anybody who spends a year with Terrell is like, 'Terrell is one of my favorite people of all time.'

"Smart. Personable. Is a funny dude. He's a perfect blend. And he coaches hard. He can truly coach hard, and the players don't blink an eye because they just love him. They connect with him."

Kuhr appears to have held his own in Williams' absence. The Patriots defense has -- for two of the three OTA practices open to reporters, at least -- flummoxed their teammates on the offensive side of the ball.

With players in and out of the lineup during this voluntary portion of the offseason program -- for example, safety Kyle Dugger has been limited throughout OTAs and corner Carlton Davis has missed the last two open sessions -- the defense has continued to look disruptive for stretches. Two weeks ago, in the first session open to reporters, Drake Maye was picked off four times in his first nine attempts.

It's early. But the Patriots defense has talent at all three levels and could end up being the driving force for a team looking to make vast improvements upon its 4-13 record from a season ago.

"I think they're doing a great job of buying into our style as a defense and our identity as a team," Kuhr said. "We have a great blend of veteran guys and young guys. These veteran guys have been coaches on the field as well.

"As far as the system [goes], everybody runs Cover 2, everybody runs Cover 3, everybody runs man (coverage). It's more about our style, our identity as a team. I think they're doing a good job buying into that, and I think we're seeing that with every practice."

Kuhr coached at the college level for 11 years at Ohio State, Edward Waters College, Old Dominion, James Madison, Rutgers, Texas State and Texas. He worked extensively on the offensive side of the ball, serving as offensive coordinator at Texas State before making the leap to the NFL with the Titans.

While in Tennessee, under Vrabel, Kuhr worked as a quality control coach and worked his way up the ladder on the defensive side of the ball.

Kuhr was a defensive assistant for the Giants last season before being reunited with Vrabel -- as well as former Titans assistants Clint McMillan (defensive line), Justin Hamilton (cornerbacks) and Scott Booker (safeties) -- this offseason. Kuhr's connections to the current staff run deep, as he also overlapped with Patriots vice president of football operations and strategy John "Stretch" Streicher in Tennessee and before that at Ohio State, James Madison and Texas State.

Asked this week about why he was drawn to begin his career in coaching football, Kuhr answered quickly.

"I love the game. I love the passion," he said. "I love how hard it is, the strategy of it, the violence and physicality of it. The challenges. I mean, to get 11 people on the same page and also trying to get each of those 11 to achieve their own goals while achieving a team goal, I just love the challenge of that."