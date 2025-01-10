Lamar Jackson and Ja'Marr Chase headline 2024 NFL All-Pro Team

Lamar Jackson beat out Josh Allen, and Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2024 NFL All-Pro Team.

Saquon Barkley received 48 of 50 first-place votes and Patrick Surtain II got 49 from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league.

“Wow, that’s crazy. That’s respect right there. That’s love,” Jefferson said of his unanimous selection and second overall.

Jackson received 30 first-place votes to Allen’s 18, making the team for the second straight year and third overall. Peyton Manning (7) and Aaron Rodgers (4) are the only quarterbacks with more All-Pro nominations in the Super Bowl era than Jackson.

Linebacker Roquan Smith, slot cornerback Marlon Humphrey and fullback Patrick Ricard joined Jackson from the Ravens (12-5).

The NFC-leading Lions (15-2) had four players selected: wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, right tackle Penei Sewell, safety Kerby Joseph and punter Jack Fox.

“They know what’s up,” said Joseph, who led the NFL with nine interceptions but was snubbed from the Pro Bowl.

Barkley, who ran for 2,005 yards in 16 games in his first season with the Eagles (14-3), and linebacker Zack Baun were Philadelphia’s first-team selections. Barkley sat out the final regular-season game with the Eagles locked into the No. 2 seed instead of chasing Eric Dickerson’s 40-year-old single-season rushing record.

Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett and 49ers linebacker Fred Warner were each chosen for the fourth time.

Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs became the first player selected at both tackle spots. Before 2016, the All-Pro roster included two tackles but didn’t differentiate between right or left side. Wirfs made it at right tackle in 2021. He switched positions in 2023.

"It’s pretty special,” Wirfs said. “It’s something I wanted to do, wanted to accomplish.”

Fourteen players are first-timers, including Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers. He got 27 first-place votes to George Kittle’s 22.

Chiefs center Creed Humphrey and left guard Joe Thuney and Broncos right guard Quinn Meinerz round out the offense.

Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson, who led the league with 17 1/2 sacks, joined Garrett at edge rusher.

"That’s such a privilege and an honor,” Hendrickson said.

Kansas City’s Chris Jones and Pittsburgh’s Cameron Heyward are the interior linemen. Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and Packers safety Xavier McKinney join Surtain, Humphrey and Joseph in the secondary.

“That’s a huge honor,” Surtain said. “That’s one of the accolades I definitely had goals for.”

Stingley, the No. 3 overall pick in 2022 chosen right before two-time All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner, rebounded from two-injury plagued seasons and played every game to help Houston win its second straight AFC South title.

“It’s really more about the secondary as a unit, how do we gel together when it comes to communication, when the ball is in the air and different types of things like that. I’d rather focus more on that than the personal,” Stingley said.

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell, Cowboys kick returner KaVontae Turpin, Broncos punt returner Marvin Mims Jr., Patriots special teams ace Brenden Schooler and Vikings long snapper Andrew DePaola along with Fox are the special teams picks.

Jackson also was an All-Pro in 2019 and 2023. He was the NFL MVP both of those seasons and Baltimore had the AFC’s No. 1 seed both years but failed to reach the Super Bowl. Jackson got 30 first-place votes, Allen received 18 and Joe Burrow got two.

Ravens running back Derrick Henry received the two first-place votes that didn’t go to Barkley.

St. Brown (40), Thuney (41), Humphrey (44), Baun (44), Garrett (45) and Turpin (49) also had at least 40 of the 50 first-place votes.

This was the third year for the AP’s new voting system. Voters chose a first team and a second team. First-team votes are worth 3 points, second-team votes are worth 1.

AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed.