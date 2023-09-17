New England Patriots

NFL fans amused by Bill Belichick's sassy challenge flag throw in Patriots-Dolphins

Belichick showed his sass to the refereeing crew on Sunday

By Sanjesh Singh

Belichick
Getty

Bill Belichick has a sassy side just the like the rest of us.

The New England Patriots head coach was in the midst of a rough night towards the end of the third quarter as the Miami Dolphins led 17-3, allowing Mac Jones and Co. almost next to nothing on offense.

Then at the 1:26 mark of the third period on a 4th-and-inches, Belichick challenged the ruling of the spot in hilarious fashion before tucking the red flag back in his sock. Here's how it went down.

Social media couldn't hold back the laughter on the Patriots' coach. Here are some of the best reactions:

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsNFLBill Belichick
