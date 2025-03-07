There's a flurry of NFL activity in next week's forecast.
The NFL offseason is about to kick into high gear with the unofficial start of free agency, known as the legal tampering period. Teams will be allowed to start speaking with free agents from rival teams for a span of more than 48 hours before deals can officially be signed once the new league year begins.
Some big names who were projected to hit free agency have already been taken off the board. The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs applied franchise tags to wideout Tee Higgins and guard Trey Smith, respectively, to prevent them from hitting the open market. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, meanwhile, retained defensive studs Osa Odighizuwa and Zack Baun, respectively, with big-money, long-term pacts.
But there's still a long list of notable players without deals for next season and beyond, including Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin and Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland.
So, from the key dates to the top available players at each position and more, here's what to know about NFL free agency:
When is the legal tampering period in 2025 NFL free agency?
Teams are permitted to speak with pending free agents from rival clubs starting at 12 p.m. ET on Monday, March 10.
When does NFL free agency start in 2025?
The new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, which is when free agency officially begins and contracts can be signed.
What is the NFL salary cap in 2025?
The 2025 salary cap is set at $279.2 million, marking an increase of almost $24 million from last season.
Which NFL teams have the most salary cap space in 2025 free agency?
As of Friday afternoon, the New England Patriots lead the way by a wide margin in effective cap space at $117.3 million, according to figures from Over the Cap. New England is the only team above the $90 million mark in effective cap space.
The Los Angeles Chargers rank second in effective cap space at $83.3 million, with the Arizona Cardinals ($74.5 million), Washington Commanders ($74.1 million) and Las Vegas Raiders ($74 million) rounding out the top five.
The Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers, meanwhile, both have $60.5 million in space.
There are eight other teams with north of $40 million in space: the Dallas Cowboys ($49.9 million), Los Angeles Rams ($49.1 million), Detroit Lions ($48.5 million), Cincinnati Bengals ($48.3 million), New York Jets ($45.7 million), Chicago Bears ($45.2 million), Tennessee Titans ($42.3 million) and Jacksonville Jaguars ($41.3 million).
Who are the top NFL free agents in 2025?
Here's a position-by-position look at some of the best players hitting free agency and the team they played for in 2024:
Quarterbacks
- Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
- Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
- Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jameis Winston, Cleveland Browns
- Jimmy Garoppolo, Los Angeles Rams
- Daniel Jones, Minnesota Vikings
- Zach Wilson, Denver Broncos
Running backs
- Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings
- Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers
- J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles Chargers
- Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys
- Jamaal Williams, New Orleans Saints
- Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos
- Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles
- Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins
- Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs
- Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
Wide receivers
- Davante Adams, New York Jets
- Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Amari Cooper, Buffalo Bills
- Keenan Allen, Chicago Bears
- Stefon Diggs, Houston Texans
- Marquise Brown, Kansas City Chiefs
- Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks
- Dyami Brown, Washington Commanders
- Darius Slayton, New York Giants
- DeAndre Hopkins, Kansas City Chiefs
- Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns
- Diontae Johnson, Baltimore Ravens
- Mike Williams, Pittsburgh Steelers
Tight ends
- Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders
- Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals
- Tyler Conklin, New York Jets
- Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints
Offensive tackles
- Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens
- Cam Robinson, Minnesota Vikings
- Morgan Moses, New York Jets
- Tyron Smith, New York Jets
- Jedrick Wills, Cleveland Browns
- George Fant, Seattle Seahawks
- Dan Moore Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers
Offensive guards
- Kevin Zeitler, Detroit Lions
- Mekhi Becton, Philadelphia Eagles
- Brandon Scherff, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Aaron Banks, San Francisco 49ers
- James Daniels, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Patrick Mekari, Baltimore Ravens
- Will Fries, Indianapolis Colts
- Will Hernandez, Arizona Cardinals
- Teven Jenkins, Chicago Bears
Centers
- Drew Dalman, Atlanta Falcons
- Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts
- Austin Corbett, Carolina Panthers
- Coleman Shelton, Chicago Bears
- Josh Myers, Green Bay Packers
Defensive tackles
- Milton Williams, Philadelphia Eagles
- Javon Hargrave, San Francisco 49ers
- Levi Onwuzurike, Detroit Lions
- Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders
- Jarran Reed, Seattle Seahawks
- Tershawn Wharton, Kansas City Chiefs
- B.J. Hill, Cincinnati Bengals
- D.J. Jones, Denver Broncos
- Calais Campbell, Miami Dolphins
- Poona Ford, Los Angeles Chargers
- Sebastian Joseph-Day, Tennessee Titans
- Dre'Mont Jones, Seattle Seahawks
Defensive ends/EDGE
- Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles
- Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers
- Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers
- Harold Landry, Tennessee Titans
- Malcolm Koonce, Las Vegas Raiders
- Dayo Odeyingbo, Indianapolis Colts
- Azeez Ojulari, New York Giants
- Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys
- Chase Young, New Orleans Saints
- Haason Reddick, New York Jets
- Matthew Judon, Atlanta Falcons
- Baron Browning, Arizona Cardinals
- Dante Fowler Jr., Washington Commanders
- Chauncey Golston, Dallas Cowboys
- Joseph Oassai, Cincinnati Bengals
Linebackers
- Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers
- Nick Bolton, Kansas City Chiefs
- Jamien Sherwood, New York Jets
- E.J. Speed, Indianapolis Colts
- Robert Spillane, Las Vegas Raiders
- Ernest Jones, Seattle Seahawks
- Tyrel Dodson, Miami Dolphins
- Kyzir White, Arizona Cardinals
- Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Eric Kendricks, Dallas Cowboys
- Divine Deablo, Las Vegas Raiders
Cornerbacks
- Charvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ers
- Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles
- Carlton Davis, Detroit Lions
- D.J. Reed, New York Jets
- Byron Murphy, Minnesota Vikings
- Mike Jackson, Carolina Panthers
- Mike Hilton, Cincinnati Bengals
- Stephon Gilmore, Minnesota Vikings
- Rasul Douglas, Buffalo Bills
- Paulson Adebo, New Orleans Saints
- Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys
- Kristian Fulton, Los Angeles Chargers
- Asante Samuel Jr., Los Angeles Chargers
- Nate Hobbs, Las Vegas Raiders
Safeties
- Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins
- Justin Reid, Kansas City Chiefs
- Camryn Bynum, Minnesota Vikings
- Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers
- Tre'von Moehrig, Las Vegas Raiders
- Justin Simmons, Atlanta Falcons
- Julian Blackmon, Indianapolis Colts
- Jeremy Chinn, Washington Commanders
- Xavier Woods, Carolina Panthers
- Andre Cisco, Jacksonville Jaguars