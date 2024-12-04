Key injuries for NFL Week 14: Latest news on Trevor Lawrence, Christian McCaffrey and more

The NFL playoff picture is starting to take shape, and there are injuries across the league that could have a major impact on the rest of the regular season.

From a starting quarterback recovering from a vicious hit or a reeling team losing two running backs, the injury bug is hurting a handful of teams at the wrong time.

Here's the latest on some notable injured players.

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence has entered the NFL's concussion protocol after taking a vicious hit from Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair in the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 13 loss on Sunday.

Lawrence was back on the field against the Texans after missing the Jags' previous two games with a sprained AC joint. He was removed from the game after the hit from Al-Shaair, who was ejected for the play and handed a three-game suspension.

There is no timetable for Lawrence's return.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers' season from hell continued in Week 13.

The star running back left the team's blowout loss to the Bills in snowy Buffalo with a PCL injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that McCaffrey will not need surgery, but he was still placed on injured reserve, effectively ending his season unless the 5-7 49ers turn things around and set the stage for a potential playoff return.

Jordan Mason, RB, 49ers

The 49ers can't even catch a break with their backups.

In addition to McCaffrey, the team also placed running back Jordan Mason on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. Mason is expected to miss four to six weeks.

Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles could be down a key pass catcher for the stretch run.

Tight end Dallas Goedert is considered week-to-week after suffering a knee injury in the team's impressive road win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported.

Pelissero also reports that Goedert is not expected to suit up against the Carolina Panthers in Week 14, and that the Eagles have not yet made a decision about placing him on injured reserve.

Taysom Hill, TE, Saints

Taysom Hill's season came to an abrupt end on Sunday when he suffered a torn ACL in the New Orleans Saints' loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The 34-year-old had six rushing touchdowns on the season to go along with 39 carries, 278 rushing yards, 23 receptions and 187 receiving yards across eight games.