Does anyone else just want to fast forward to the end of the regular season?

I know some teams who wouldn't mind wrapping up their 2024 NFL seasons early.

The playoff picture just isn't changing much, and outside of seeding, we pretty much know who's going to be there in January.

Here is where the league stands heading into the Monday Night Football doubleheader:

32. New York Giants (Last week: 32)

Record: 2-12

I am counting down the days until I no longer have to waste a single brain cell thinking about this team. The offseason "Hard Knocks" came one year too early, because it seems like the first overall pick will be theirs.

31. Las Vegas Raiders (Last week: 31)

Record: 2-11 (Monday Night Football)

Maxx Crosby's season is over, and he very likely has played his last snap in the Silver and Black. He should be traded in the offseason, and the first-round pick they should receive for him would pair nicely with a potential No. 1 overall selection.

30. Jacksonville Jaguars (Last week: 30)

Record: 3-11

Brian Thomas Jr. is the only redeeming quality about this team. At least a healthy Trevor Lawrence will have one weapon next season.

29. Tennessee Titans (Last week: 29)

Record: 3-11

Do you realize how bad you have to be for Mason Rudolph to replace you and look like a competent quarterback? Drafting anything other than Will Levis' replacement in the first round next spring should be considered treason.

28. New England Patriots (Last week: 28)

Record: 3-11

I'm going to be honest, I've kind of forgotten about Drake Maye up until this point. How's his rookie season going? Probably not well. Do I care enough to find out? Not really.

27. Cleveland Browns (Last week: 27)

Record: 3-11

I know, we all love Jameis Winston, which is why it pains me to say he never should be a starting quarterback in the NFL again. We just have to accept that he's the extremely charismatic backup/motivational speaker.

26. Carolina Panthers (Last week: 25)

Record: 3-11

There was no continuation of the Bryce Young redemption arc this week. He still might be the guy, but how he responds to close out the season will tell us a lot.

25. Chicago Bears (Last week: 24)

Record: 4-9 (Monday Night Football)

Chicago either will lose another divisional game in the most heartbreaking way imaginable, or play spoiler and upset a Minnesota team trying to keep pace in the division. Either way, it will be shocking.

24. New York Jets (Last week: 26)

Record: 4-10

This is the passing game we expected from the Jets' offense this season. Aaron Rodgers leading the team in rushing, however, was not on my bingo card. What happened to Breece Hall this season?

23. New Orleans Saints (Last week: 23)

Record: 5-9

Third-string quarterback time in The Big Easy. Yuck. Blow it up in the offseason.

22. Indianapolis Colts (Last week: 20)

Record: 6-8

Ah, I see Anthony Richardson did Anthony Richardson things again. I think I've seen enough from him, it's time to look elsewhere in the offseason.

21. Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 22)

Record: 6-8

Cooper Rush is a pretty good backup quarterback. There, I said it. I still find it blasphemous that Rico Dowdle wasn't given all these opportunities earlier in the season.

20. Miami Dolphins (Last week: 17)

Record: 6-8

Does anyone else find it fitting that Mike McDaniel's offense has fallen off to a similar degree as his mentor's? Similarly, the pieces are still there. It's just ... not coming together.

19. San Francisco 49ers (Last week: 16)

Record: 6-8

A depressing, frustrating and embarrassing season came to an end in the most depressing, frustrating and embarrassing way. Side note: De'Vondre Campbell shouldn't play another down of NFL football again. Goodbye.

The 49ers' playoff hopes dropped to 0.01% after losing to their NFC West division rival, the LA Rams on Thursday night.

18. Cincinnati Bengals (Last week: 21)

Record: 6-8

Joe Burrow continued to cook in a big win, but it's probably too late at this point. Cincy has the Browns, Broncos and Steelers to close out the season. Even if they win out, the Bengals would need a ton of help.

17. Atlanta Falcons (Last week: 18)

Record: 6-7 (Monday Night Football)

Kirk Cousins has thrown eight interceptions since his last touchdown pass. Certainly that changes on Monday night against the Las Vegas defense, right?

16. Arizona Cardinals (Last week: 19)

Record: 7-7

FINALLY the offense comes alive. That only means it will be putrid next week against Carolina, won't it? They're still in the thick of the division race.

15. Seattle Seahawks (Last week: 11)

Record: 8-6

If Geno Smith's injury is serious, Seattle is cooked. If that's the case, congratulations to the Rams for winning the NFC West.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith suffered a knee injury while being tackled in the third quarter against the Packers in Week 15.

14. Los Angeles Rams (Last week: 14)

Record: 8-6

It really was not pretty, but an offense that scored 44 points one week ago found a way to just barely squeak it out without scoring a single touchdown. The team on the other side of the field just happened to be slightly more pathetic.

13. Los Angeles Chargers (Last week: 10)

Record: 8-6

I've made my feelings known about the offense, and it was mediocre again on Sunday, but if their defense played like it did against Tampa Bay, this team is going absolutely nowhere.

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Last week: 15)

Record: 8-6

This is a very good and balanced offense that woke up feeling dangerous against a good Chargers defense on Sunday. The division should be a wrap soon enough.

11. Denver Broncos (Last week: 13)

Record: 9-5

Bo Nix had a rough go of it against Indy looking more like a rookie QB than captain of an AFC playoff team. Good is that Denver's defense is so good even the ugliest of mistakes won't matter. At least, when the other team is quarterbacked by the wildly inaccurate Anthony Richardson.

10. Washington Commanders (Last week: 12)

Record: 9-5

The Jayden Daniels we saw early in the season has returned. Very efficient and mistake-free through the air and elusive on the ground.

9. Houston Texans (Last week: 9)

Record: 9-5

I've been sounding the alarm about this offense all season, and they were underwhelming again on Sunday, but if the defense can play like it did against Miami, then it might not be DEFCON 1 just yet.

8. Baltimore Ravens (Last week: 8)

Record: 9-5

Any other year Lamar Jackson's Week 15 would make for a compelling MVP award narrative: 355 all-purpose yards, five passing touchdowns on the road. However, his counterpart in Buffalo (Josh Allen) has the edge in this year's race.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (Last week: 6)

Record: 10-4

The Steelers are into the playoffs despite not having WR George Pickens and a terrible rushing performance on offense -- two factors that made it impossible for Pittsburgh to keep pace with in-state rival Philadelphia Sunday.

6. Green Bay Packers (Last week: 7)

Record: 10-4

Josh Jacobs is on a touchdown tear as of late, and Jordan Love is playing good, clean football. This is a team that will match up well against any playoff opponent. The wild-card team nobody wants to face.

5. Minnesota Vikings (Last week: 4)

Record: 11-2 (Monday Night Football)

How will Sam Darnold follow up the greatest game of his career? And can Minnesota capitalize on the Detroit loss to keep pace in the division? Huge, huge game on Monday night.

4. Buffalo Bills (Last week: 5)

Record: 11-3

I've seen enough. Josh Allen is your league MVP. Every week he seems to find a new way to score touchdowns. Crown him.

3. Philadelphia Eagles (Last week: 3)

Record: 12-2

OK, so Saquon Barkley is human. Fortunately for Philly, Jalen Hurts has A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to feed over and over and over again.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (Last week: 2)

Record: 13-1

Another ho-hum win for the defending champs, whose offense barely had to break a sweat thanks to four picks from the defense.

1. Detroit Lions (Last week: 1)

Record: 12-2

The Lions now have won a game in which Jared Goff threw five interceptions and lost a game in which he threw five touchdowns. Sunday's game against Buffalo was a shootout of epic proportions.