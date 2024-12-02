Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss disclosed on Sunday he's facing a serious health issue and asked fans to pray for him and his family.

The ESPN football analyst didn't disclose details of the illness he might be battling, but pointedly told "all you men" to "get your blood work done and we'll work through it."

Moss revealed the issue in two Instagram posts while flanked by former New York Jets coach Rex Ryan and retired quarterback Alex Smith on the set of “Sunday NFL Countdown.”

"People were talking about my eyes last week," Moss said as he put on a pair of sunglasses and turned the camera toward Ryan, who also appeared to don spectacles in support of Moss.

"I'm battling something man and it's something internal, your boy is going to get through it," Moss continued. "I got a great team of doctors and got a great family around me."

During the broadcast, Moss addressed his use of sunglasses while on camera.

"If y'all see me with these ... it's not because I'm being disrespectful because I'm on television, it's because I'm battling something," Moss told the ESPN audience.

The 47-year-old Moss played 14 seasons, for the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers.

Moss' 156 touchdown catches ranks No. 2 all-time, topped only by Jerry Rice's 197. His receptions were good for 15,292 yards, fourth all-time trailing only Rice (22,895), Larry Fitzgerald (17,492) and Terrell Owens (15,934).

Moss was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

"I just ask for all the prayer warriors ... to put their blessing hands on me and my family through these hard times," Moss added in his Instagram posts.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends that adults ages 45 and older should be screened for colon cancer, and that men over 55 discuss whether to get screened for prostate cancer with their doctor.

Heart disease, diabetes, blood pressure and cholesterol should also be regularly screened, per U.S. health guidelines.

"There's going to be just people concerned and asking questions," the Rand, West Virginia, native and Marshall University alumnus Moss said.

"At this time I just want to keep a lot of things private and you all just bear with me. But like I said, I need your prayers."

