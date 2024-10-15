The Las Vegas Raiders may be on the brink of imploding.

Despite it being Antonio Pierce's first full season at the helm, Las Vegas didn't have high expectations to compete off the bat, especially with Gardner Minshew and second-year Aidan O'Connell the primary options under center.

Matters worsened when Davante Adams requested a trade, eventually being dealt to the New York Jets after Week 6, where he reunited with former Green Bay Packer teammate Aaron Rodgers.

With Adams cropped out of the picture, the focus moves to Maxx Crosby. Crosby, 27, is the sole star left on the team. The three-time Pro Bowler and two-time Second-Team All-Pro is coming off consecutive double-digit sack campaigns (12.5 and 14.5, respectively) with 5.5 already to his name through five games.

Should Crosby, who is under contract until 2026, not stay in Vegas, these teams should make the call, even if the price tag is expensive:

Detroit Lions

This one is a no-brainer. The Lions should be in the market for a marquee edge rusher with Aidan Hutchinson likely out for the season due to a broken tibia. Though head coach Dan Campbell doesn't want to rule out Hutchinson's possible return this season, there's no guarantee it will happen and speculating won't solve any issues. Crosby would retain the Lions' status at legitimate NFC contenders while bolstering them further once Hutchinson is healthy.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders are living up to their sleeper status early on, with Jayden Daniels looking more than comfortable as a rookie signal caller. That could persuade the front office to make win-now moves sooner rather than later, especially with the NFC East title being a strong possibility. Like Detroit, Washington is also dealing with defensive line injuries as tackle Jonathan Allen was ruled out for the year with a torn pectoral muscle. Crosby doesn't plug the same hole, but he'd be a boost to the team.

Chicago Bears

The Bears don't have injury issues to worry about on the defensive line yet, though they do have production woes. After landing Montez Sweat from Washington in 2023, Chicago has spent some time trying to figure out who to play on the opposite side of him. Darrell Taylor came over from the Seattle Seahawks while DeMarcus Walker is getting involved, but Crosby would easily be an upgrade over both as Gervon Dexter Sr. is showing high potential as an interior in his second season.

Buffalo Bills

Las Vegas would likely prefer to send Crosby to the opposite conference, though some AFC teams could make sense. One such team has already gotten involved in the trade market, as the Bills addressed their wide receiver problems by acquiring Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns. But should they continue to go all in, Crosby would be an immediate upgrade on the edge over Greg Rousseau and AJ Epenesa. If they can somehow get off Von Miller's contract, it'd make even more sense.

San Francisco 49ers

To end on a spicy note, the 49ers should at least poke around the possibility of it happening. They're in the opposite conference and the rivalry between the two teams isn't exactly the same anymore following the Raiders' relocation. San Francisco has been hampered by injuries on both sides of the ball, with Javon Hargrave out for the season and new signing Yetur Gross-Matos on injured reserve. Crosby would give the 49ers the reliable star partner for Nick Bosa they've continuously been seeking since he was drafted, with names like Dee Ford and Chase Young, among others, not panning out. It may not be realistic, but due diligence won't hurt.

