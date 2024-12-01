NFL Week 13 winners and losers: Russell Wilson cooks, Cardinals collapse late

With the calendar flipped to December, the 2024 NFL regular season is slowly winding down.

The first Sunday after Thanksgiving saw plenty of action across the league. Division races are heating up, playoff spots are being claimed and others are jockeying for draft position.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Here are the winners and losers from the Sunday action of Week 13:

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

WINNER: Russell Wilson cooks

The dream season continued for Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This time it was a 44-38 divisional win over the Cincinnati Bengals, who desperately needed the victory. Pittsburgh is now 9-3 while Cincinnati fell to 4-8 with its third straight loss. Wilson led the way for the Steelers with 414 passing yards and three touchdowns to secure another winning season for Mike Tomlin.

As for the Bengals, it was yet another agonizing result in a season filled with them. The Bengals led 7-0, 14-7 and 21-14, but their defense let them down in what has been a reoccurring theme all season. Steelers backup quarterback Justin Fields clinched the victory with a third-down scramble in the final minute.

LOSER: Cardinals collapse

Two fourth-quarter interceptions by Kyler Murray doomed the Arizona Cardinals in Sunday's 23-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Cardinals led 19-6 late in the third quarter before the Vikings came storming back. It started with a Sam Darnold touchdown pass to pull within six, then the teams traded field goals after Murray's first interception. Darnold connected with Aaron Jones on a touchdown pass with 1:13 to play, and Murray was subsequently intercepted with 40 seconds left to seal the game.

Arizona is now 6-6, falling behind in the competitive NFC West. Minnesota, meanwhile, moved to 10-2 to keep pace with the 11-1 Detroit Lions and 9-3 Green Bay Packers -- who both won on Thanksgiving.

WINNER: Commanders stop the bleeding

The free-falling Washington Commanders are back on track.

Jayden Daniels and Co. secured a much-needed 42-19 blowout win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The rookie quarterback had three total touchdowns in the first half as Washington raced out to a 28-0 lead. It was uncompetitive the rest of the way, with the Titans pulling within 15 points before two Commanders touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

The Commanders are now 8-5 entering their bye week after snapping a three-game losing skid. With just four games left in the regular season, the playoffs are well within reach for Washington for the first time since 2020.

LOSER: Jets find another way to lose

If you thought the New York Jets couldn't disappoint any more this season, you were wrong.

Aaron Rodgers looked rejuvenated in the first quarter, leading the Jets to a 14-0 lead. Seattle fumbled its first three kickoff returns (losing two of them) and allowed a 99-yard touchdown kickoff return by Kene Nwangwu. But Geno Smith slowly chipped away at the lead, getting it down to 21-16 at halftime. New York was then held scoreless in the second half as Seattle grabbed a 26-21 victory on Zach Charbonnet's touchdown with 5:34 to play.

The 7-5 Seahawks, who entered the day leading the NFC West, extended their margin after the Cardinals' loss. The Jets, now 3-9, continue to limp home in what's been a demoralizing season for Gang Green.

WINNER: AFC South chaos

It was a busy day for the three AFC South teams not from Tennessee.

In Jacksonville, C.J. Stroud's Houston Texans improved to 8-5 after a 23-20 win over the Jaguars. Even though the win wasn't overly dominant, it was enough to maintain a two-game lead in the division with four games left. The moment that everyone will remember from this one, though, was when a fight broke out in the second quarter over an illegal hit on Trevor Lawrence.

The Colts, meanwhile, stole a last-second 25-24 victory over the Patriots in New England. Anthony Richardson led a 19-play touchdown drive that ended with 12 seconds left, and -- instead of tying the game with an extra point -- the quarterback punched in a 2-point conversion to take the lead. Patriots kicker Joey Slye then missed a 68-yard field goal at the buzzer as Indy improved to 6-7 and stay in the postseason fight.

LOSER: Kirk Cousins

It's time to start worrying about Kirk Cousins.

The Atlanta Falcons' veteran quarterback had four interceptions in a 17-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, including a game-clincher in the final seconds. With the NFC South there for the taking, Atlanta isn't grasping it -- and it's in large part due to Cousins' diminished play. He has zero touchdowns and six interceptions during the Falcons' three-game losing streak as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers inch closer in the division race.

As for the Chargers, Jim Harbaugh's team handled business in an uncharacteristically sloppy game. The Chargers had a failed fake punt, a lost fumble and allowed five sacks, but they did just enough on defense to seal the win. Los Angeles is now 8-4 with an AFC wild card spot looking more and more likely.